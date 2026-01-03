Myles Garrett Gave Very Candid Responses to Kevin Stefanski, Browns Rebuild Questions
When Myles Garrett inked his four-year contract extension with the Browns, a record deal at the time and one that brought a close to his offseason trade request, it signaled that he was comfortable remaining with Cleveland for the long term. What followed was another losing season for the Browns, who are 4-12 entering a Week 18 game against the Bengals.
Individually, Garrett has been spectacular; with 22 sacks, he is just a half-sack behind the single season sack record held by Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt. The team, however, continues to spin its wheels, calling into question the future of coach Kevin Stefanski—who will finish with his fourth losing season in six campaigns (with the other two resulting in NFL Coach of the Year honors).
“Unfortunately more downs than ups,” Garrett said of his tenure under Stefanski.
“I want things to be successful, however that looks,” he continued, when asked whether he’d prefer stability within the organization. “I don’t know what the future holds, whether its with him or anything else. I’m going to look forward to playing under whoever it is. I’m going to be happy to be here, being a Brown regardless.”
It was far from a ringing endorsement of Stefanski from Cleveland’s best player, and while Garrett indicated that he’s happy with the Browns, he made clear that he has no interest in a rebuild.
“I am committed to winning,” Garrett said, per The Athletic. “As long as the team and the organization are doing so and they’re committed to that same thing, then I’m all on board. But if we’re thinking other than winning — if it’s tanking or rebuilding — that’s not me.”
With the franchise’s record at 7–26 since its playoff trip in 2023, there is nowhere to go but up for Cleveland, which is the good news. However, it is hard to see the current situation as anything but a rebuild. While the Browns defense was solid in ‘25, the offense is full of questions from top to bottom. Rookie Shedeur Sanders has been solid as the team’s starter since taking over that role in late November, but not nearly good enough for Cleveland to begin building around him as the long-term QB1.
The Browns are currently in line for the No. 6 pick, and could look for a quarterback early, or try and find an answer in free agency—something that has become a bit more common in recent seasons, with success stories like the Seahawks' Sam Darnold and ex-Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield. Without a number of significant additions to the offense, it is difficult to see the Browns competing in 2026 to the level that Garrett expects.