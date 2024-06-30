Coleman Hawkins Capable Of Stepping In If K-State Has Kicking Woes This Fall?
The Kansas State basketball team is looking for scoring and rebounding from transfer Coleman Hawkins this season.
Before the winter hoops season begins, perhaps Hawkins can contribute to the football team as well. He transferred from the Illinois earlier this month after withdrawing from the NBA draft, so he could play one more season of college basketball.
Before leaving Champaign, he showcased his skills on special teams.
Well, sort of.
During intermission of the Illini spring game, Hawkins participated in a field goal contest. Despite losing his shoe, he drilled a 30-yarder. The video is below.
The chances of the Wildcats needing Hawkins on the football field are slim. K-State returns senior kicker Chris Tennant, who was an All-Big 12 honorable mention selection last year. He made 11 of 14 field goals and his 56 extra points were tied for second in the conference. He also ranked seventh among kickers at scoring per game (6.85 points). With two field goals of 50 yards or more, the Wildcats are OK with Tennant.
Besides, K-State hoops coach Jerome Tang has better plans for Hawkins, like helping the Wildcats make the NCAA Tournament again.
“The most important thing about Coleman is that he is a winner,” Tang said in a press release. “He has won everywhere he has been whether it's a national championship in high school to winning four Big Ten titles and going to four NCAA Tournaments,”
