The Big Ten's Last Dance: Illinois and Iowa Battle for a Final Four Spot
Both teams have taken very different paths, but nonetheless end up in the same position. Illinois is coming off a rather decisive 65-55 win against Houston in the Sweet 16. In that game Houston's offense held to just 22 points in the first half. Iowa has had a more chaotic tournament so far, pulling off a few improbable wins. Including their takedown of the defending national champion Florida Gators, and rallying back from a double-digit deficit against Nebraska in the Sweet 16.
Illinois vs. Iowa Win Probabilities According to Kalshi
Illinois vs. Iowa Elite 8 Trading Breakdown
Iowa has been led all year by Bennett Stirtz, and throughout the tournament so far this has been no different. He is coming off a 20 point performance against Nebraska, and is one of the main reasons they are still in the mix. He will be tested tonight against Illinois’ lockdown defense. They are coming off an impressive performance against a strong Houston team that was stifled to the tune of only 55 points. Tonight they’ll try to do the same against Iowa’s guard-driven attack and could prove to be a tough battle.
These two teams met earlier in the season and Illinois came out on top, beating the Hawkeyes 75-69. That game was played back in January, and while it can serve as an indicator for what we might expect to see from these teams, this matchup carries significantly more weight with the loser going home and we should expect both teams to throw everything they have at the other to fight to stay alive in this tournament.
The market is leaning fairly heavily toward Illinois in the matchup, fluctuating around 75%, but Iowa is no stranger to being written off. Their win against the number 1-seeded Gators is the only time the top seed from any region has been knocked off in this tournament so far. The spotlight is not too bright for them, and they have no problem going out and trying to prove the numbers wrong. This is going to be a battle from start to finish, with a strong offensive minded Iowa looking to outlast the stout defense of an Illinois team looking to make it back to the Final 4 for the first time since their national title game run in 2005.
Accuracy note: Market data referenced in this article reflects information as of Saturday, March 28, 2026. Prediction market prices are live and shift continuously. Always verify current information directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.
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Matt Brandon has spent more than a decade in the fantasy sports and sports media world, with stops at Scout Media, CBS Sports, Sports Illustrated, DrRoto.com, Fantasy SP, FullTime Fantasy, and several other industry staples. A three-time Top-10 finisher in FantasyPros’ national rankings competition, Brandon has also captured multiple major DFS tournament wins on FanDuel and DraftKings. His true expertise lies in season-long fantasy football and fantasy basketball, along with sports betting analysis. A lifelong New Yorker, he proudly bleeds blue for his Giants, Knicks, Rangers, and Mets. Brandon also covers Major League Baseball, with a particular focus on the Seattle Mariners, San Francisco Giants, and Philadelphia Phillies