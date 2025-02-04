Coleman Hawkins Is Changing The Narrative During Kansas State's Win Streak
Kansas State's Coleman Hawkins was scrutinized amidst Kansas State's six-game losing streak.
But amidst Kansas State's dominant turn, the conversations are starting to shift. Hawkins is averaging 14.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.7 steals in his last three games. His scoring average has slowly increased, while his other statistics remain consistent.
As one of the highest-paid players in college basketball, Hawkins was naturally under heavy criticism from fans and analysts. The disappointing start to the season had many pointing the finger at him amidst underwhelming performances. He and his teammates have redeemed themselves by playing the best basketball in the nation over the past week.
Kansas State dominated West Virginia, Oklahoma State, and No. 3 Iowa State in its last three games to end a six-game losing streak. While the team still needs to improve to make the postseason, the recent turnaround signals that things are trending in the right direction.
"Coleman Hawkins with another amazing performance," one user tweeted. "Continuing to perform at an elite level in conference play. He is 100% a pro with his unique skill set at 6’10."
Hawkins invites the challenge of playing on the road, especially after ending Kansas State's 15-game road losing streak.
"I truly love playing on the road for games like this and moments like this," Hawkins said. "To see 14,000 people show up and 100 of them are cheering for us, to go in and beat somebody at their place, it's a really exciting feeling."
