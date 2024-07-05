College Football Analyst Makes Bold Claim About Kansas State Football This Season
A couple of days ago CBS Sports analyst Josh Pate said there is no question about the most underrated state in college football.
“I think it is a slam dunk for the most underrated state in college football,” Pate said. “Kansas is the most underrated state in college football.
“Do you realize what Kansas State has been doing in football for a long time. But do you realize what Kansas is doing now. Both have coaches that we power rate in the top 15 in America.”
Indeed. K-State coach Chris Klieman, who led the Wildcats to the Big 12 title two seasons ago, has a resume filled with success.
KU coach Lance Liepold has resurrected a football program that might have been the worst in Division I for nearly a decade before he arrived.
“For those of you are older, think about the impact of that statement,” Pate said. “If you are 15 years old, you don’t know any better. Let me educate you. Kansas is supposed to suck in football. Kansas State is supposed to look at posters of Bill Snyder and talk about what once was. They are not supposed to both be this good. But they both are.”
Pate then pulled up a graphic by Fanduel that projects K-State at 9.5 wins and Kansas at 8.5 wins this season. Pate pointed out that K-State has 8-plus wins in 10 of the last 13 years.
Pate added that the underrated part is not only about where they are now, but where they are headed.
“They are taking things seriously at both of these places,” he said. “I’ve been there. Kansas State has a beautiful new indoor, frankly that rivals or surpasses a lot of places in the Big 10 and SEC that I have seen. That takes money, investment and a lot of people signing off on it.”
That’s high praise coming from a football analyst who is not from Kansas.
David Boyce is a contributing writer to K-State On SI.
