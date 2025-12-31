MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Kansas State Wildcats have been in a desperate attempt to add people to their staff after letting go of multiple of their staff members.

They have been needing to fill many positions, including one of the more important staff positions on the staff as a whole. That staff position is the offensive line coaching gig.

The Wildcats have finally landed their guy, as they done a great job locating who they wanted and made it happen.

The Wildcats are going to the state of California and will be gaining the addition of Mike Schmidt from San Diego State.

The talented offensive line coach has spent multiple seasons and sessions with the Aztecs, along with some of the other schools that he coaches.

Here is a full bio about what the Aztecs' offensive line coach will be bringing to the Wildcats, as this was updated in January of 2024, according to goaztecs.com .

Mike Schmidt's Bio on San Diego State's Website

Mike Schmidt with the San Diego State program. | Pete Thame

"Mike Schmidt returned to the Aztec coaching staff as its run game coordinator and offensive line coach on Jan. 12, 2023. His first stint with San Diego State was over a decade, serving as a graduate assistant (2009-11) and the offensive line coach (2012-20)."



"Schmidt spent the 2023 season under fellow former SDSU coach, Zach Arnett. With the Bulldogs, he was the run game coordinator as well as the tight ends and tackles coach. MSU averaged 21.83 points per game and 146.8 rushing yards per game under Schmidt’s tutelage.

Prior to Mississippi State, Schmidt spent two seasons as the run game coordinator/offensive line coach as Syracuse."



"Upon his arrival, Syracuse led the ACC and ranked No. 17 nationally in rushing yards per game (213.5) in 2021, before clearing paths for a All-American Sean Tucker who turned in a 1,000-yard rushing season in 2022."



"In his first season, his offensive unit produced the fifth-most productive rushing season in the Orange’s program history, rushing for 2,562. They also blocked for Tucker, who was a semifinalist for both the Doak Walker and Maxwell Awards. Tucker posted the fourth-most rushing yards per game in the country (124.7) and eclipsed Joe Morris’ 42-year old rushing record to finish with 1,496 yards. He also finished third nationally in yards from scrimmage (1,751) and scored 14 total touchdowns. Orange quarterback Garrett Shrader also tallied the second-most rushing yards (781) and rushing touchdowns (14) by a ‘Cuse QB ever."



"Schmidt went to Syracuse after spending 12 years on San Diego State’s coaching staff, including nine as its offensive line coach."



"His first tenure with the Aztecs was a tremendous decade long run of dominance, helping SDSU establish itself as one of the top rushing programs in the country. In a stretch from 2012-19, San Diego State ranked 15th nationally in rushing yards per carry (5.0), 15th in rushing yardage per game (216.9), and tied for 21st in rushing touchdowns (201)."



"With Schmidt on staff, San Diego State played in 10-straight bowl games from 2010-19 and posted a 10-win season in four of Schmidt’s last six years."



"In total, across his nine seasons as a full-time staffer, Schmidt oversaw 15 different offensive lineman earn all-Mountain West honors, including six first team recipients in his final six seasons. He also mentored multiple NFL Draft selections, including Nico Siragusa (2017 - Baltimore Ravens), Terry Poole (2015 - Seattle Seahawks) and Keith Ismael (2020 - Washington Football Team)."



"During the 2020 campaign, San Diego State’s offensive line made the Joe Moore Midseason Honor Roll for best offensive line in the country, allowing just one sack in 219 passing plays (0.46 pct) and only two pressures (0.91 pct). Kyle Spalding headed up the group, earning all-Mountain West first team honors along with a second team selection for Zachary Thomas."



"The 2019 season saw three of Schmidt’s lineman earn all-conference honors. Center Keith Ismael, a first team selection, was a member of the Outland Trophy Watch List (top interior lineman) and Rimington Trophy Watch List (nation’s most outstanding center) and was graded as the second-best center in the nation by Pro Football Focus. Two guards, Daishawn Dixon and William Dunkle, also garnered postseason accolades being named second team and honorable mention, respectively."



"In 2018, Schmidt coached two all-Mountain West performers in Keith Ismael (first team) and Ryan Pope (second team)."



"Schmidt’s offensive line in 2017 was objectively young and inexperienced, but turned into a force that paved the way for consensus All-American Rashaad Penny, who led the nation with 2,027 rushing yards. As a result, Tyler Roemer garnered freshman All-America accolades from USA Today, joining fellow redshirt freshman Keith Ismael on the all-Mountain West second team."



"The 2016 Aztecs set program records in rushing yards (3,680), rushing touchdowns (34), rushing yards per carry (5.8), points (493) and field goals (21) behind Schmidt’s offensive line led by USA Today first team and AP third team All-America selection Nico Siragusa. Daniel Brunskill was also nominated for the Burlsworth Award in his first collegiate year."



"Under Schmidt’s tutelage in 2015, Nico Siragusa and Pearce Slater both earned first team all-MW honors, the first time in conference history that the Aztecs had two first-teamers on the offensive line and first time in any league since 1998. It was also the fourth straight season multiple o-linemen earned all-conference honors. For the season, the Aztecs finished fifth in the nation in red zone offense (94.1 pct), 14th in rushing yards per game (233.3) and 17th in time of possession (32:43) in 2015."



"In 2014, he coached two all-MW recipients in Terry Poole (first team) and Darrell Greene (honorable mention) marking the third straight season that at least two Aztec offensive linemen were honored by the league."



"With Schmidt’s guidance, the Aztecs ran for at least 2,000 yards and produced a 1,000-yard rusher for the fifth year in a row in 2013. Bryce Quigley (second team) and Terry Poole (honorable mention) were both named all-conference at the end of the season."



"His first year as a full-time staff member, Schmidt had three players, Nik Embernate (first team), Alec Johnson (second team) and Bryce Quigley (honorable mention), garner all-MW accolades and helped establish team rushing records with 2,869 yards in 578 attempts."



"From 2009-11, Schmidt served as a graduate assistant working primarily with the offensive line. In that role, the Aztecs ranked tied for fifth nationally in fewest sacks allowed (0.69/game) in 2010 and seventh (0.85/game) in 2011."



"An Aztec for life, Schmidt played offensive line for San Diego State from 2005-08 and was a captain in his senior campaign. A former walk-on as a defensive lineman, he changed sides of the ball and earned a scholarship in the fall of 2007. He graduated from SDSU with his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice in the fall of 2009."

