Iowa State, Kansas State Get Huge Fines From Big 12 for Declining Bowl Games
Iowa State and Kansas State, two successful Big 12 programs, just hired new coaches for the 2026 season this past week. And, in turn, both schools have opted out of competing in bowl games this year.
The Big 12 has fined both programs $500,000 for choosing not to compete in bowl games. The conference’s statement acknowledged that the schools both just went through coaching hires, but cited the importance of “fulfilling its contractual obligations to its bowl partners.” The Big 12 said this matter is over, meaning the schools must’ve agreed to pay the hefty fine.
The Cyclones explained that the program was worried about not having enough healthy players for a bowl game. Iowa State went 8–4 this season and 5–4 in the conference. Their coach this season, Matt Campbell, just took the Penn State role, and then Iowa State hired Washington State coach Jimmy Rogers to replace Campbell.
Similarly, the Wildcats cited the change up of coaches along with the uncertainty of players being available as their reasons for opting out of a bowl game appearance. Kansas State went 6–6 and 5–4 in the conference with coach Chris Klieman, who retired last Wednesday, leading them. The Wildcats hired Texas A&M offensive coordinator Collin Klein to replace him.