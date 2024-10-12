College Football Insider Leaves Kansas State Completely Out Of Playoff Picture
Kansas State began the season with Big 12 title and College Football Playoff aspirations.
At 4-1 and ranked No. 19, that can still happen. The Wildcats are just going to need some help. SI.com's Pat Forde recently revealed his candidates for the CFP. K-State was not amongst the 12 teams or on the bubble.
Here's the list:
- Texas Longhorns (SEC champion, automatic bid)
- Ohio State Buckeyes (Big Ten champion, automatic bid)
- Miami Hurricanes (ACC champion, automatic bid)
- BYU Cougars (Big 12 champion, automatic bid)
- Oregon Ducks (at-large bid)
- Penn State Nittany Lions (at-large bid)
- Indiana Hoosiers (at-large bid)
- Georgia Bulldogs (at-large bid)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (at-large bid)
- Pittsburgh Panthers (at-large bid)
- Iowa State Cyclones (at-large bid)
- Boise State Broncos (Mountain West champion, automatic bid)
On the bubble: Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Clemson, SMU, Army, Navy, Nebraska.
It's early so there is plenty of time for things to change. The BYU loss could serve as the backbreaker, especially with the Cougars playing so well. The Wildcats need hiccups from them and Iowa State. They face the Cyclones in the season finale Nov. 30.
The positive is Forde says most of the Big 12 teams remain alive in the race for the conference title game.
"The only teams that appear to be out of the Big 12 championship game race at this point are the Oklahoma State Cowboys, Baylor Bears and Kansas Jayhawks," Forde wrote.
