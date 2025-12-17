Kansas State Volleyball Star Shaylee Myers Earns AVCA All-American Recognition

Shaylee Myers’ journey with Kansas State volleyball has officially reached an unforgettable milestone. The senior outside hitter capped off a historic collegiate career by earning AVCA All-America Honorable Mention recognition. It is a prestigious honor that places her among the elite players in the sport. For Myers, this award is a defining moment in a season and career that reshaped Kansas State volleyball history.

Shaylee Myers is The Senior Season That Rewrote the Record Book

With this recognition, Myers becomes only the 12th player in program history to earn AVCA All-America status. She is also just the second All-American under head coach Jason Mansfield, joining Aliyah Carter. The timing makes the honor even more meaningful. It is because the accolade comes during a season in which Kansas State returned to the NCAA Tournament for the first time under Mansfield.

While Myers steadily developed over four seasons in Manhattan, her senior campaign reached historic levels. She delivered one of the most dominant offensive seasons Kansas State has ever seen, finishing with 498 kills at an average of 4.70 kills per set and totaling 547.0 points at 5.16 per set.

Her 4.70 kills per set broke the previous school rally-scoring record of 4.49, which had stood since 2001. Myers also recorded 12 matches with at least 20 kills, another rally-scoring era record. Her most eye-catching performance came on October 1 against West Virginia, when she erupted for a school-record 34 kills, the highest single-match total by any Big 12 player during the 2025 season.

The AVCA All-America Honorable Mention was the crown jewel of a season filled with accolades. Myers was named AVCA Region Player of the Year, becoming the first player in Kansas State history to earn that distinction. She also collected AVCA First Team All-Region honors, was a unanimous First Team All-Big 12 selection, and earned Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honors three times.

Career Milestones That Define a Legacy Inside the Court

During the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against San Diego, she surpassed 1,000 career kills. The athlete became just the 20th player in program history to reach that mark. She finished that match with 26 kills, setting a rally-scoring era record for single-season matches with 20 or more kills.

She ends her Kansas State career with 1,029 kills and 1,148.5 total points. Her 3.20 kills per set ranks seventh in the program’s rally-scoring era. Meanwhile, her total kills rank ninth in that era and 19th overall in school history. Her career points total ranks 23rd all-time, underscoring her sustained excellence across four seasons.

Myers’ individual success mirrored the team’s progress. Kansas State finished the 2025 season with an 18-10 record and a 10-8 mark in Big 12 play. She earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament and recorded the program’s 19th NCAA appearance.

As Shaylee Myers steps away from collegiate volleyball, she leaves behind more than records and awards. She leaves a higher standard, a national spotlight, and a lasting legacy that will define Kansas State volleyball.

