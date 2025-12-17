Kansas State Retains Key Defensive Voice with Buddy Wyatt on The Lead

Kansas State football made a decisive move to preserve continuity. It is because head coach Collin Klein confirmed that long-time assistant Buddy Wyatt will remain with the Wildcats. Well, now he will take charge of the entire defensive line.

Kansas State's Defensive Line Built on Production and Pressure

Wyatt is now entering his seventh season on the Kansas State staff. He has been a foundational figure since joining the program in 2019. Over the past five seasons, working closely with Klein, he has helped shape a defensive front that consistently disrupts opposing offenses.

His resume extends well beyond Manhattan. It is because Wyatt has coached more Big 12 Defensive Linemen of the Year than any coach in conference history. That includes Adam Carriker during his Nebraska tenure in 2006. Three of those award winners have come directly from Kansas State, further highlighting the impact of his development.

The 2024 season offered clear proof of Wyatt’s continued influence. Defensive end Brendan Mott emerged as one of the nation’s most effective pass rushers. He earned Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year honors and First-Team All-Big 12 recognition.

Kansas State’s defensive ends accounted for 23 of the team’s 35 total sacks. That helped the Wildcats rank 25th nationally with 2.69 sacks per game, their best mark since 2015. The pressure generated up front powered a defense.

They ranked fourth nationally in fourth-down defense at 32.1 percent and 28th in rushing defense. The team did it by allowing 118.7 yards per game and being 26th in scoring defense at just 21.0 points per game.

Turnovers were another defining feature of the unit. Kansas State finished second nationally with 13 fumble recoveries and fourth nationally with 26 total turnovers gained.

A Proven Pipeline of Elite Defensive Talent

Wyatt’s legacy at Kansas State is defined by player development. A notable success story is Felix Anudike-Uzomah. He earned both Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year honors. He did it before becoming a first-round NFL Draft pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023.

Another standout is Wyatt Hubert, the only unanimous defensive selection on the 2020 All-Big 12 First Team. Hubert concluded his Kansas State career with 20.0 sacks and was selected in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. Recent All-Big 12 honorees under Wyatt’s guidance.

Wyatt also played a crucial role in Kansas State’s successful transition from a four-man front to a three-man front ahead of the 2021 season. That was a change that led to the program’s best scoring defense since 2003 and rushing defense ranking since 2007.

With more than 30 years of coaching experience across the Big 12, SEC, Big Ten, and AAC, Wyatt has mentored NFL talents such as Von Miller, Ndamukong Suh, Michael Bennett, and Adam Carriker. A former TCU defensive lineman and a Victoria, Texas native, Wyatt continues to shape the game on the field. His retention ensures Kansas State enters the next chapter with a trusted defensive voice.

