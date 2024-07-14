Colorado State Coach Jay Norvell Owes Kansas State An Apology For Tampering Allegations
Unless he immediately comes up with proof that Kansas State offered his quarterback $600,000 to enter the transfer portal, Colorado State football coach Jay Norvell needs to apologize for making this serious allegation.
And even it is true, the Mountain West media day is not the event to air tampering charges.
Media days are designed specifically to introduce players and coaches to college football fans about the upcoming season. It’s a way to build excitement and anticipation for the first game.
Sure, at every conference media day, there are a few reporters asking questions to goad a coach into saying something controversial for a sound bite that gets aired repeatedly on ESPN or Fox Sports.
Most Division I coaches are savvy enough to either completely ignore the question or answer it in a manner that really says nothing. The last thing a college football coach needs in the final weeks of July is something that takes away from focusing on the upcoming season.
Unprompted, Norvell did exactly that, and will deal with his statement for several days or longer.
In this new world of transfer portal and NIL money, accusing another team of trying to steal your players is a significant charge. And if there is any truth to it, it taints another program.
Since Bill Snyder arrived in 1989, K-State has run a clean program. And under coach Chris Klieman, that remains true. Of course, no coach can control all the boosters’ activity, but Snyder and Klieman have consistently demonstrated the integrity to not be involved in anything like tampering.
As for Norvall, what he is suggesting sounds absolutely preposterous given how excited K-State is to start sophomore Avery Johnson at quarterback. Why would any booster waste $600,000 on a quarterback in the Mountain West to be a backup.
Unless you are a college football junkie, most people east of the Flint Hills have never heard of Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, a quarterback who threw 22 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in the Mountain West
Yet, Norvell said this at media day earlier this week.
“[Fowler-Nicolosi] said that a guy from Kansas State called and offered him $600,000 [if he entered the transfer portal] because they lost their quarterback," Norvell said. "I'm not accusing Kansas State of anything, I'm just telling you what the kid told me. If they don't want their name thrown in it, I think they should probably get a handle on their people.”
Hey coach, kids say a lot of things. You should know this as a college coach. You don’t accuse a school of tampering unless you have documentation or video evidence of it actually happening.
Do the right thing, Norvell, and say you are sorry.
David Boyce is a contributing writer to K-State On SI. He can be reached at davidboyce95@gmail.com.
