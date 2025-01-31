Could Kansas City Chiefs Acquire Former K-State Running Back DJ Giddens?
Former Kansas State running back DJ Giddens has surged up the NFL Draft boards the past few months, now anticipated to be selected in the second or third round.
Many potential suitors could use the Wildcats record-holder, including the Kansas City Chiefs. One ChiefsWire article detailed how Giddens could fit in Kansas City next season.
"He finds small cutback lanes and gaps, which gives his running style a high floor," the article read. "He excels at locating space and possesses a natural feel for run lanes. Giddens displays nice patience waiting for the hole to develop before quickly breaking downhill. His contact balance helps him battle through tackle attempts, and he churns his legs through contact to finish plays falling forward. Giddens approaches football with a physical mentality. He finishes runs by welcoming contact along the sideline instead of ducking out of bounds."
With Kareem Hunt likely gone after this season, the Chiefs will need help revamping the position. Isiah Pacheco was a solid option at the position but was injured for much of 2024. Giddens could provide them a power back to complement Pacheco's speed and downfield run style.
The run game was never a central part of the Chiefs' offense, even when they were among the league's best offensive units. They've been a very pass-happy team under coach Andy Reid, spotlighted by strong defense in recent years. Giddens could be another safety option on the ground or a pass-catcher out the backfield.
