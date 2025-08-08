Former K-State RB DJ Giddens Dealing With Highs, Lows Of Anthony Richardson
Former Kansas State running back DJ Giddens is turning heads early in his NFL career.
The Indianapolis Colts’ sixth-round pick made his preseason debut Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens, rushing for 17 yards on six carries in a 24-16 loss.
However, Giddens made headlines when he was involved in the play where Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson was sacked by David Ojabo, resulting in an injured pinky.
Some fans believe Giddens should have made a stronger effort to block Ojabo, giving Richardson time to find him for a checkdown pass.
Other fans argue the responsibility fell on Richardson to make the read sooner and get the ball to Giddens.
During Colts training camp, offensive coordinator James Robert Cooter praised Giddens for his willingness to protect the quarterback. That’s why his potential lapse on this play came as a surprise.
"DJ has done a really nice job," Cooter said. "He's a young guy who's been put in some different roles maybe than he was in college. Just in the NFL, you're running the ball, but maybe you're running it from different sides and behind the quarterback. You're running these routes that maybe you never ran in college. You're working different blitz pickup schemes.”
The Colts have two more games, including a matchup with the Packers and Bengals, giving Giddens at least a little more opportunity to prove he can contribute consistently to the running game.
K-State’s Dylan Edwards May Be Punching His NFL Ticket In 2027
The proof is in the pudding when it comes to Kansas State's recent running backs.
School legends Deuce Vaughn and DJ Giddens were drafted to the NFL after illustrious tenures with the Wildcats, and Dylan Edwards could be next. It's a bit premature to put him in those conversations, but the possibility is there considering whose footsteps he's following.
“I’m not saying you’re Deuce Vaughn or DJ Giddens, but what I’m saying is the system works,” K-State running backs coach Brian Anderson said to his running back room. “I’m a better coach now than I was in 2022, 2023, and 2024. I’m a better coach because I’ve done my homework, so you’re getting more knowledge than they got when they were here. I’m not gonna get a guy who’s just satisfied with how my guys are playing. I wanna try to take it to another level also.”
Any time you’re even mentioned with names like this, you’re probably in good territory. And while Anderson isn't comparing Edwards to the two Kansas State products, he uses them as examples of the program's success in that area.
“I know some guys don’t like to be compared and I try not to compare. But what I try to tell them is that there’s video evidence that the system works, so you’re gonna believe in it,” Anderson said.
