Former K-State RB DJ Giddens Joins Distinguished List Of NFL Rookies
Former Kansas State running back DJ Giddens has the tools to make a major impact in his first NFL season.
The Indianapolis Colts rookie is expected to fill a crucial depth role behind two-time Pro Bowler Jonathan Taylor, especially if injuries become a factor. Taylor has missed 16 games over the past three seasons, a stretch in which heavily contributed to the Colts' offensive decline.
Bleacher Report recently listed five underrated rookies poised to make their mark next season. Giddens was named a potential standout, thanks to Taylor’s injury history and the Colts’ run-heavy offensive approach.
"With the likelihood of Taylor missing at least some time for the fourth straight season, the Colts still hoping Anthony Richardson claims the QB1 spot—which includes a heavy run-game approach—and Giddens providing explosive capabilities out of the backfield, the rookie can be a relatively big part of Indianapolis' offensive plans," the article wrote.
Giddens has already impressed the Colts' organization with his running style. The fifth-round draft pick may not be the fastest back, but his elusiveness more than makes up for any lack of top-end speed.
During Giddens K-State tenure, the 6-foot and 212 pound running back had 3,087 rushing yards which is third-most in school history. He joined elite company with Darren Sproles as one of four Wildcats to record multiple 1,000-yard seasons. In his final year, Giddens cemented his college legacy with consecutive games of 180+ rushing yards against Oklahoma State and Colorado.
While Giddens’ snaps may depend on Taylor’s health throughout the season, it will be up to the rookie to make the most of his opportunities when his number is called.
