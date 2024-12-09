Could Rate Bowl Be RB DJ Giddens' Final Game For Kansas State?
There are many things Kansas State Wildcats coach Chris Klieman is excited about in bowl game against Rutgers.
One is the opportunity for running back DJ Giddens to play past the regular season again. Klieman reflected on Giddens' development over his three seasons at Kansas State, especially with the possibility of him departing for the 2025 NFL Draft. He's slotted to be a potential Day 2 selection.
"For starters, he learned from Deuce Vaughn," Klieman said. "He learned how to take care of his body. He learned how to be a Big 12 running back. DJ has just continued to grow each year as far as a pure, every down running back. He can be a first-down guy or choice down, he can stay in the game on third down, he's got really good hands out of the backfield."
The Wildcats boasted one of the top rushing attacks in the conference behind Giddens and quarterback Avery Johnson. The junior back ranked top five in rushing attempts (205) and yards (1,343) amongst all Big 12 players. He also added 21 receptions for 258 yards and one touchdown.
"He's had a great career," Klieman said. "He can cap it off with another opportunity to play in another bowl game."
Giddens could declare for the NFL draft after the game but Klieman’s focus is on the Scarlet Knights. He says the break allows the team to recover in preparation for the Rate Bowl.
"It's hard to think, 'Boy we gotta turn around and play again,'" Klieman said. "These guys have some time to get their bodies back. DJ's one of those guys, and he'll be able to get back and perform at a high level."
