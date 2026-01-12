MANHATTAN, Kan. — Wide receiver Julius Wilson has officially committed to the Kansas State Wildcats. He becomes the third high school receiver to sign with the Wildcats.

It’s a significant loss for Oklahoma State because Wilson was going to join their program. Things changed after the news of Mike Gundy's firing broke. Had it not been for Gundy being fired, Wilson would’ve most likely chosen Oklahoma State.

The 6-foot-4 Wilson is an incredible athlete. His performance in high school was sensational. The young stud finished his senior season with 52 receptions, 907 yards, and 12 touchdowns, averaging 17 yards per catch.

The Wildcats hit the jackpot with this surprising addition to their program. Christmas may be over, but it’s better to receive a late present than never. Kansas State fans are going to be excited to watch what Wilson can do on the field. They’re hoping that it can happen for more than one season.

It was a tough 2025 season for the Wildcats. They finished the season with a 6-6 record (5-4 in Big 12 Conference play). The Big 12 is an excellent conference with a lot of heavy competition. Therefore, Kansas State needed to figure out how they get better and compete with Texas Tech, BYU, Utah, etc.

Historically, the Wildcats have won the Big 12 Conference championship three times. They haven’t won one since 2022.

Adding a player like Wilson is a good step for the program as they continue to build blocks during the transfer portal and overall recruitment process. The team needs to fill more holes on defense and at the offensive line. The Wildcats still have a lot of work to do, but they're slowly making progress.

Wilson will be joining the 2026 season with first-year head coach Collin Klein, who is just 36. It would be an interesting dynamic to see how Wilson and Klein will click. When two individuals start a new position together or arrive at the same destination together, the bond can become strong. We hope that’s the case for Wilson and Klein.

Also, it would be important for Wilson to establish a connection with wide receiver coach Matthew Middleton, who will enter his third season with the team. Middleton has done a great job molding the Wildcats' offense, especially in 2023 when the program was in the top 30 nationally in 11 offensive categories.

Feb. 4 will be the day that all eyes will be on Wilson as he will officially sign with the Wildcats. It’s going to be a special day for Wilson, his family and the Wildcats program.

