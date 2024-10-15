Deion Sanders Dance Means Kansas State QB Avery Johnson Hitting Stride
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson has no problem playing with confidence.
He also has some swag to him.
So his touchdown celebration in the first half against Colorado was no surprise. After crossing the goaline to put the Wildcats ahead 14-0, he imitated Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders with a dance.
"It was the Deion, what he do," Johnson said. "So I thought it was fitting."
Sanders made the dance popular during his Hall of Fame playing days with the Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers. The Wildcats hung on for a 31-28 victory, improving to 5-1. One of the big plays was Johnson hitting Jayce Brown for the go-ahead 50-yard touchdown.
It happened after Johnson missed Brown on a similar play earlier.
"Hats off to Avery for going back to him," K-State coach Chris Klieman said.
BROWN BECOMING TOP THREAT
Brown leads the team in all receiving categories with 23 catches for 398 yards and three touchdowns.
"Just the confidence in which he's playing and how fast he's playing," Klieman said. "We're putting him in different spots, moving him around, and he's playing with a lot of confidence, and those two obviously have a really good chemistry."
GIDDENS GAINING RESPECT FINALLY
Running back D.J. Giddens entered this season with a chip on his shoulder.
Many around the program felt he lacked recognition despite being one of the top backs in the Big 12. He leads the conference with 786 yards and two touchdowns on 108 carriers. The production has played a role in the 5-1 start after Saturday's victory against Colorado.
"He practices the way you guys watch him play," Klieman said. "He's one of the guys where we try and give him a few breaks during the week, and he doesn't want them. He wants to stay out there, he wants every rep he can get."
