Colorado QB Dominiq Ponder Dies at Age 23
Colorado quarterback Dominiq Ponder died at the age of 23 on Saturday night. The cause of his death has not yet been confirmed.
Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders confirmed the tragic news in a social media post on Sunday.
“God please comfort the Ponder family, friends & Loved ones,” Sanders wrote. “Dom was one of my favorites! He was Loved, Respected & a Born Leader. Let’s pray for all that knew him & had the opportunity to be in his presence. Lord you’re receiving a good 1. Comfort us Lord Comfort us.”
Ponder, an Opa Locka, Fla., native, spent the 2023 season with Bethune-Cookman, appearing in two games before taking a redshirt year. He transferred to Colorado in ‘24 and did not appear during his first season in Boulder. He made his collegiate debut in the Buffaloes’ 2025 loss to Arizona. The following week, he played three snaps on the Buffaloes' kickoff team against West Virginia.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
