Deion Sanders-Led Colorado Among Three Games Kansas State Could Lose This Season
At least one media outlet thinks the Kansas State football team won't win every game.
In fact, the Wildcats are projected to lose three time according to College Football News. A nine-win season appears to be the number most publications are going with for K-State this season.
It begs the question as to the three teams that could beat K-State this season.
Here are the the best possibilities:
VS. ARIZONA
The first one comes in the third game of the season at home in a non-conference matchup against Big 12 newcomer Arizona.
The game will be played on Friday as part of the Fox Sports College Football Friday night.
No question, there will be a buzz throughout Manhattan all Friday. Arizona is a good team with an experienced sophomore quarterback in Noah Fifita, who was Pac-12 Freshman Offensive Player of the Year last season. He threw for 2,869 yards, 25 touchdowns and only six interceptions.
Obviously, this game will be billed as two of the best young quarterbacks in college football. It's a game K-State sophomore Avery Johnson can prove that he should be mentioned with the top quarterbacks.
Win or lose, this will be one of the most entertaining games of the season for K-State.
AT COLORADO
The second loss comes in the sixth game at Colorado. This is the Sanders Bowl that will be filled with hype because of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders and his starting quarterback son, Shedeur Sanders.
It’s tough winning conference games on the road against good teams. It remains to be seen if the Buffaloes will be good this year, but Shedeur Sanders is a Heisman candidate and one of the top five quarterbacks in college football. K-State secondary and defensive line will definitely need to bring their A-game.
If K-State drops both these games, the Wildcats are 4-2 and there will be some panic from fans.
AT IOWA STATE
Don’t worry.
Everything will be okay after Colorado because K-State will go on a five-game winning streak, including a win over arch rival Kansas. The Wildcats will head into the last game of the regular season at Iowa State.
That’s where K-State drops its third game in a pressure-filled game that could determine if the Wildcats are playing in the Big 12 Championship game.
In recent years, Iowa State has been a difficult opponent for K-State. A year ago, the Cyclones won in Manhattan. K-State’s only win against Iowa State in the last four years was 10-9 at Ames, Iowa in 2022.
One thing that is certain is coach Chris Klieman and his coaching staff will have the Wildcats prepared to avoid these potential pitfalls.
David Boyce is a contributing writer to K-State On SI. He can be reached at davidboyce95@gmail.com.
Follow our K-State Wildcats coverage on social media.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KstateOnSI/.
Twitter:@KStateOnSI