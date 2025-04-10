Departed Kansas State Player Center Of Attention In Transfer Portal
It was the fictional character Ferris Bueller who said, "The transfer portal moves pretty fast, if you don't contact a top transfer right away, you might miss him," or something along those lines.
Regardless of if it was said in the 1986 film, it is definitely true when talking about Kansas State transfer guard Brendan Hausen.
It was reported Hausen entered the transfer portal on April 7. On 3 Sports' Joe Tipton recently posted Hausen has already heard from 20 schools. Two are members of the ACC, two from the Big East, four from the Big 10, four from the Big 12, seven from the SEC, and one from the West Coast Conference.
There are some heavy hitters on the list of teams that have contacted him. The Iowa Hawkeyes out of the Big 10 boast the No. 10 ranked transfer class in the country, pulling in five transfers so far (four following their coach to Iowa City) including one of the top ranked transfers by 247 Sports, Bennett Stirtz. Iowa has the third-best transfer class of teams that have contacted Hausen. The two teams higher than Iowa are LSU ranked at No. 4 and Maryland ranked at No. 7.
Names within the Big 12 that have contacted the former Wildcat are Cincinnati, SMU, TCU, and Kansas. Of teams in the Big 12 that have contacted him, Kansas has the highest rated transfer class ranked at No. 40. It is still early in the race for Hausen and we will continue to monitor things as the Wildcat looks for a new home.