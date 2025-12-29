Did star defensive back signal potential return to Wildcats?

MANHATTAN, Kan. — When former Kansas State coach Chris Klieman announced his abrupt retirement earlier this month, it seemed like a move to first-time head coach Collin Klein could keep the significant contributors home.

As the weeks went on, star players announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal including starting defensive back Qua Moss.

The former FCS product from West Georgia was a bright spot for an up and down defense last season. Moss recorded 41 tackles, two interceptions and one forced fumble in 2025.

He was one of the more productive safeties in the Big 12, grading out at 76.4 in coverage, according to Pro Football Focus.

Coming for it all next year💯 pic.twitter.com/0m095qJA4j — Mar`quavious Moss (@TheSpat7) December 28, 2025

Moss didn't wait around for Klein to build his staff prior to his announced departure. Kansas State now turns to new defensive coordinator Jordan Peterson, who's widely regarded as one of the best young coaching minds.

Should Peterson find a way to keep Moss, it would shore up a rebuild after secondary cohort Donovan McIntosh announced his return for 2025.

The Wildcats are set to lose defensive backs VJ Payne and Gunner Maldonado to graduation but do bring in the nation's top JUCO safety in Michael Graham, Jr.

Moss isn't one to shy away from physicality as he was easily one of Kansas State's best tacklers, someone who wanted to make his opponents uncomfortable over the middle. He provides the Wildcats with a dependable defender in space and through the air with his closing speed to force pass breakups and rarely misses tackles.

In the last week, I have started watching some of the early transfer portal entrants.



The one that caught my eye the most was Kansas State DB transfer Qua Moss (@TheSpat7).



The Georgia native registered 41 tackles, one forced fumble, one sack, and two interceptions during his… pic.twitter.com/7EIm0vujJk — Crimson Coverage (@CrimsonCoverage) December 8, 2025

Moss delivered in one of the biggest plays of Kansas State's season with a tackle for loss and the game sealing interception during the game's final moments.

Who's Out?

LB Austin Romaine

RB Dylan Edwards

DE Tobi Osunsanmi

OL Devin Vass

DE Ryan Davis

WR Jayce Brown

DB Colby McCalister

WR Callen Barta

WR Jacques Spradley-Demps

CB Amarion Fortenberry

TE Brayden Loftin

DB Qua Moss

TE Andrew Metzger

WR Jemyri Davis

DE Truman Griffith

RB JB Price

DL Chiddi Obiazor

New NCAA guidelines are in place this winter for just one transfer portal cycle for FBS players looking to move schools this offseason. The new window will open at midnight Jan. 2 through Jan. 16, 2026.

Student athletes are allowed to announce their intention to enter the transfer portal, but further contact between them and coaches are not allowed until the portal window opens.

Kansas State Wildcats safety Qua Moss (6) tackles Arizona Wildcats running back Ismail Mahdi (21) during the fourth quarter of the game at Arizona Stadium. | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Keep in mind that athletes who intend to enter the transfer portal must make their decision by 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 15 but there will be no further entry after that point. Players can remain uncommitted through the process and can formally announce a decision at any time prior to enrollment at their new institution.

Players who are currently competing in the College Football Playoff will be given a separate window to transfer starting Jan. 20 through Jan. 24, 2026.

If Moss' vague post on X is an indicator of his return, it would bring the Wildcats' a third returnee for the 2026 season along with junior running back Joe Jackson along with McIntosh, who withdrew his name from transfer consideration Saturday.

