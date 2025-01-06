Did Former Kansas State Wildcat Tyler Lockett Play His Last Game In Seattle?
The Seattle Seahawks defeated the Los Angeles Rams 30-25 to cap off their regular season.
Unfortunately, a series of tiebreakers eliminated them from the postseason before Sunday, making them the second 10-win team to miss the playoffs since the 2020 team postseason expansion.
With Seattle's year officially over now, could this be the end of the road for veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett? Fans believe so after the former Kansas State Wildcat posted a photo of his cleats with his draft selection number and a few messages.
"Today will most likely be Tyler Lockett's last game as a Seahawk and that makes me very, very, very sad," one fan tweeted. "It's been so incredibly fun watching him on the field in blue and green for the last ten years."
Lockett had an underwhelming season statistically, with just 49 receptions for 600 yards and two touchdowns. It was his least productive season since 2017, and now eyes are likely turning to D.K. Metcalf and sophomore standout Jaxon Smith-Njigba as the Seahawks' new tandem.
Lockett turns 33 next season, and with his numbers declining, he could very well be departing.
If this was the veteran's last run with the Seahawks, most fans will remember his incredible years with the team. Lockett reflected on his decade-long tenure in the Emerald City before Sunday night.
"If they decide to let me go after this year, then that (Week 16 game vs Minnesota) might've been the last time I was able to play while on the team at CenturyLink," Lockett said. "If you're gonna go out, you want to be able to go out and give it everything you had, being thankful and grateful for the opportunities and the moments."
