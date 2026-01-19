It's Rivalry Week for Kansas State Men’s Basketball

Kansas State’s basketball season has gone sideways with five consecutive Big 12 losses. But in sports, there’s always another game, another season.

The Wildcats lost a heartbreaker Saturday night at Oklahoma State, 84-83, as the Cowboys’ Vyctorius Miller made three foul shots with 2.8 seconds to play. K-State overcame a 10-point, second-half deficit and led, 67-64, down the stretch.

This week, K-State plays visiting Utah on Tuesday before rival Kansas comes to town Saturday.



The Wildcats’ biggest rival is struggling at 13-5, which is a terrific record for most programs but not KU, which has national championship aspirations every season.

And with the Jayhawks in town, it’s the perfect confluence of need and schedule for the Wildcats to try to get back on track.

Kansas is only 3-2 in the conference. Kansas has been plagued by injuries this season, most notably to star freshman Darryn Peterson. He has played in only nine of the Jayhawks’ 18 games.

Kansas coach Bill Self always has a loaded roster and this season is no exception. Peterson’s injury has slowed down the Jayhawks, who are lurking in the middle of the Big 12 standings but could be a surprise team in the NCAA Tournament if healthy.

First, the Utah Utes

Utah might provide the Wildcats (9-9, 0-5) an opportunity for their first Big 12 win. The Utes are 9-9, 1-4 in the conference, and come to Manhattan having lost five of six games. But the one win was important, and recent: 82-79 over TCU on Saturday.

Utes guard Terrence Brown averages 21.6 points per game, and guard Don McHenry averages 18.2.

Utah ranks last in the Big 12 in points allowed at 81.0 points per game. Kansas State ranks third at 80.3 points allowed per game.

Utah is 11th in points scored (80.3); Kansas State is sixth (85.5).

Utah at Kansas State

When: Tuesday, 8 p.m. CT

Where: Bramlage Coliseum

Records: Kansas State, 9-9, 0-5 in Big 12; Utah, 9-9, 1-4. K-State is 7-4 at home.

TV: CBS Sports Network

Rankings updated based on games through Sunday.

Utah rankings

* Associated Press Top 25: Not ranked

* NCAA Net Ratings: 122

* USA Today Coaches Poll: Not ranked

* Kenpom.com: 116

* ESPN Power Rankings: 103

* Top 25 and 1: Not ranked

* Team Rankings.com: 95

In Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology projections for ESPN, Utah is not mentioned for the 68-team NCAA Tournament.

Kansas State-Utah analysis

Before Kansas comes to town, this might be a get-right game for K-State. It’s a chance for the Wildcats to build up some much-needed momentum into their biggest game of the season against the Jayhawks.

Fortunately for K-State, Utah has struggled, too, this season.

Kansas State has gotten closer and closer to breaking through with a Big 12 victory. This could be the game it happens for K-State.

Kansas at Kansas State

When: Saturday, 7 p.m. CT

Where: Bramlage Coliseum

Records: Kansas State, 9-9, 0-5 in Big 12; Kansas, 13-5, 3-2 in Big 12.

TV: Fox

Kansas rankings

* Associated Press Top 25: 27 (others receiving votes)

* NCAA Net Ratings: 17

* USA Today Coaches Poll: 25

* Kenpom.com: 19

* ESPN Power Rankings: 16

* Top 25 and 1: 18

* Team Rankings.com: 19

In Joe Lunardi’s latest ESPN Bracketology projections, Kansas is a 5-seed for the NCAA Tournament.

Kansas guard Darryn Peterson shoots for three against Baylor in Big 12 matchup at Allen Fieldhouse. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kansas State-Kansas analysis

Kansas has one of the best freshman in the country in Peterson. As Peterson goes, so go the Jayhawks.

Peterson scored 26 points in Kansas’ 80-62 win over Baylor on Friday. Before playing K-State, the Jayhawks play at Colorado on Tuesday.

Peterson vs. Wildcats guard P.J. Haggerty could be fun to watch. Haggerty is a scorer, not necessarily a flashy one. But he knows how to put the ball in the basket and he will need to score for the Wildcats to keep up with the high-flying Jayhawks.

More from Kansas State On SI

