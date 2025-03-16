Draft Analyst Tabs K-State's DJ Giddens As Top RB Outside Of Second Round
Former Kansas State running back DJ Giddens had one of the best seasons in college football.
It may just parlay him into being the first running back selected after the first two rounds. ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid has long been a fan of Giddens. He recently listed as one of his "favorites" for next month's draft.
Here's what Reid wrote on X:
"32 draftable grades on this years RB class. Group is loaded with depth. There were 30 RBs drafted in 2017. Could see more this year. A few of my favorites outside of Round 2:
• DJGiddens – Kansas St
• Devin Neal – Kansas
• LeQuint Allen – Syracuse
• Brashard Smith – SMU"
Giddens is coming off a strong showing at the Combine in Indianapolis. His biggest victory was in the 40-yard dash. He ran a 4.43, which was No. 7 among running backs. He was arguably the best running back in the Big 12 this season after beginning as an underdog.
AVERY JOHNSON UNDER PRESSURE?
Many predict Kansas State and quarterback Avery Johnson will make a big step forward in the Big 12 next season after an underwhelming 2024 season.
CBS Sports writer Shehan Jeyarajah is among those believers but he says this is determined by Johnson's consistency as a passer.
"Johnson ranks among the highest-rated recruits in K-State history and flashed massive potential in several games. He scored four touchdowns in a bowl win over Rutgers, completed 66% of his passes with three touchdowns on the road against West Virginia and rushed for 100 yards against Arizona. However, he failed to clear 60% completion in his last six games and hit just 58.3% of passes on the season. Johnson's athletic gifts are known, but Kansas State needs more from him as a passer. During a two-game losing streak against Houston and ASU, he threw one touchdown to four interceptions."
Johnson had 2,712 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions while rushing for 605 yards and seven touchdowns. The Wildcats ended the season losing three of their last four, with their postseason aspirations slowly deteriorating after each defeat. Johnson already made his intentions clear for next season, vowing to compete for a championship in Manhattan, KS.
"In the future, I feel like we can play for a Big 12 championship and win it and then play in the College Football Playoffs," Johnson said after the regular season ended. "It's just a lot of unfinished business here at Kansas State."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI.
