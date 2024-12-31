Dug McDaniel, Jerome Tang Sing Coleman Hawkins' Praises After Cincinnati Win
Kansas State forward Coleman Hawkins had constant negativity in his direction the past month.
A season-best performance certainly altered those comments. Hawkins had a 20-point double-double with three assists and four steals in the Cincinnati victory, temporarily reciprocating fans' criticisms. But it was guard Dug McDaniel and coach Jerome Tang who were the first to commend Hawkins.
Tang spoke about the star forward's passion for elevating Kansas State. Hawkins is among college basketball's highest-paid players, leaving Tang constantly revoking the narrative that he transferred for a cash grab.
"He cares," Tang said. "I can't tell you how many times Coleman has come to the house to sit down with me and tell me, 'Coach, I came here to do something special, so what do you need me to do?' And shared some thoughts that he had. He does it because he cares. Sometimes, he might care a little too much, so it affects him in a tough way."
McDaniel, who scored 17 Monday night, spoke about the on-court impact when Hawkins is in his element. McDaniel says his play style opens up the floor and provides more flexibility.
“It makes us even more versatile,” McDaniel said. “When you have a 6’10” guy who can put the ball on the floor and make decisions. Nine times out of 10, their fours and fives are guarding him, and it’s harder for those guys to guard in the perimeter. He’s very versatile, and I feel like if we keep using him the right way, he can go very far.”
The Wildcats go to TCU (7-5) Saturday afternoon.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.