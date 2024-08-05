EA College Football 25 Predicts Tulane Upset Of Kansas State In Week Two
The Kansas State Wildcats take on the Tulane Green Wave in Week 2 of the season at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana.
The video game EA College Football 25 swept the nation this summer, specifically Dynasty mode. This allows the user to take the wheel as the head coach, either coordinator, or simulate the season from an outside view. The game can take over the responsibilities of controlling the outcome of matchups, recruiting, injuries, and more.
Many fans are taking matters into their own hands in hopes of winning their favorite team a national championship, but K-State On SI is opting for a hands-free simulation.
K-State On SI used College Football 25 to predict the result of K-State vs. Tulane, here's the result:
Quarter 1 score: 10-7, K-State
Quarter 2 score: 16-14, K-State
Quarter 3 score: 22-21, K-State
Quarter 4 score: 28-28, K-State
Overtime: 35-28, Tulane
An overtime thriller comes to an end at the hands of Tulane's Ty Thompson, who delivered an 11-yard touchdown pass to Mario Williams. The extra time was forced by a 43-yard touchdown pass from Thompson with just more than a minute left in the fourth quarter.
Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson finished with 275 yards for two touchdowns and an interception on 59 percent completion. Garrett Oakley and Jayce Brown were the stars of the show in the air, combining for 10 receptions, 217 yards, and two touchdowns.
This loss brings the Wildcats record to 1-1 on the year.
