ESPN Puts Kansas State Football No. 22 FPI Rankings
Kansas State football team remains in the top 25 for the 2024 season.
Earlier this week, ESPN released its first computer generated Football Power Index (FPI). It ranked K-State 22.
The college football poll season has begun.
The Football Power Index is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season, according to ESPN.
FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 20,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule.
The complex FPI looks at many aspects of what it expects a team to do. For instance, the Wildcats are project to win 8.4 games., meaning an eight- or nine-win season.
The Projected W-L may not sum to a whole number because of differing number of games played in each simulation.
There are over 10 categories in the FPI. Many are interesting, especially to see how they change as the football season progresses. One category is the percentage of a team making the playoffs.
The No. 1 ranked team in the current FPI is Georgia. The Bulldogs have a 79.1 percent chance to make the playoffs.
By contrast, K-State current percent to make the playoffs is 21.4. K-State is one of the highest ranking teams in the Big 12 in the FPI.
David Boyce is a contributing writer to Fan Nation. He can be reached at davidboyce95@gmail.com