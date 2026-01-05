Former Texas A&M Receiver commits to the Wildcats

New head coach Collin Klein and the Wildcats remain very active in the portal, targeting depth in the secondary and seeking weapons for returning star quarterback Avery Johnson following the departure of leading receiver Jayce Brown.

With so much roster turnover in today's game, many teams are rushing to fill out a roster or upgrade at a position of need. The Transfer Portal can be a time of uncertainty for many. Still, the Wildcats are looking to take advantage of it, landing a significant win this morning by securing the commitment of former four-star Texas A&M wide receiver Izaiah Williams.

Izaiah Williams Commits to Kansas State

Nov 15, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) celebrates with wide receiver Izaiah Williams (0) after an Aggies touchdown during the third quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

On Monday morning, On3's Pete Nakos reported via x that the Kansas State Wildcats have received a commitment from Texas A&M transfer wide receiver, Izaiah Williams. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound wide receiver from Florida decided to follow his Aggies offensive coordinator and now Kansas State head coach Collin Klein. Williams' father, Melvin Williams, played for the Wildcats from 1998 to 2002 and was named to the third-team All-Big 12 as a senior before being selected in the fifth round of the 2003 NFL draft.

Before signing with Texas A&M in the 2024 recruiting cycle, Williams was a four-star recruit ranked as the 226th best recruit nationally and the 40th wide receiver in the 2024 recruiting class. In Williams' senior season of high school, he caught 44 passes for 904 yards and 11 touchdowns, while also logging snaps at cornerback, recording 20 tackles, 1.0 sack, and two interceptions, earning offers from top programs including Georgia, Miami, LSU, Texas, Alabama, and Michigan before ultimately choosing to play for the Aggies and their former offensive coordinator, Collin Klein.

BREAKING: Texas A&M transfer WR Izaiah Williams has signed with Kansas State, @PeteNakos reports😼https://t.co/kSYG7dZ8sR pic.twitter.com/10WG5t7m75 — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 5, 2026

Williams redshirted in 2024 during his freshman season, recording only two catches for 22 yards. In 2025, Williams' redshirt freshman season, he showed improvement in limited snaps, hauling in 7 receptions for 64 yards and a touchdown. Williams' season was highlighted by a three-reception game against South Carolina in which Williams tallied 50 yards and a touchdown.

Williams will have three seasons of eligibility remaining and will look to take on a bigger role with the Wildcats than he saw with his former team. Williams' familiarity with coach Klein should make for an easy adjustment as he looks to replace some of the production Kansas State lost in the portal, such as leading receiver Jayce Brown. Although big shoes to fill, Williams' combination of speed and route running projects him as an impact player for the Wildcats for years to come.

