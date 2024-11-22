ESPN Ranks Former K-State Star Among Greatest Seasons In NCAA Hoops History
Forget everything about Michael Beasley after his college career ended.
When he was at Kansas State, he was an absolute monster. He was so dominant ESPN recently honored him for only season in Manhattan. The publication listed his 2007-08 season as the seventh-best by a freshman in NCAA history. The list was compiled because the emergence of Duke freshman Couper Flagg, who is the expected No. 1 pick in next year's NBA draft.
Beasley averaged 26.2 points and 12.4 rebounds that season.
ESPN wrote, "There is no reputable top-25 list about freshman performances in men's college basketball that does not include Beasley in the top-10. With the Wildcats, Beasley averaged 26.2 PPG, 12.4 RPG and shot 38% from beyond the arc, joining former Loyola Marymount star Hank Gathers to lead the nation in both scoring and rebounding that season. K-State lost in the second round of the NCAA tournament, but Beasley's numbers that year did not seem real -- especially for a freshman."
Topping the list was Anthony Davis, who led the Kentucky Wildcats to the championship in 2012. He was followed by Kevin Durant (Texas), Carmelo Anthony (Syracuse), Zion Williamson (Duke), Greg Oden (Ohio State) and Trae Young (Oklahoma).
After his one season, Beasley entered the NBA draft. He was selected No. 2 behind Derrick Rose by the Miami Heat. He had a solid start in Miami before he was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves. It was the start of Beasley bouncing around the league, including three stints with the Heat.
