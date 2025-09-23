SI

Drew Brees Expected to Take on New Broadcasting Role at ESPN

The retired NFL quarterback is going to appear as a guest contributor on this popular show.

Madison Williams

Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees will join ESPN's "First Take" as a guest contributor.
Drew Brees is taking on a new broadcasting role.

The former NFL quarterback will be joining ESPN's First Take weekly on Tuesdays, Barrett Media reported this week. Brees will of course be discussing the NFL and its storylines, specifically after Monday Night Football matchups the night before.

It seems that Brees is trying to wiggle his way back into sports broadcasting after his first attempt didn't go quite as well. He originally was a commentator for NBC back in 2021, but that only lasted one season.

This past Sunday, Brees appeared on Fox NFL Sunday as a guest contributor. He's also set to be a color commentator for one of the Christmas Day games on Netflix this year.

Brees retired from the NFL after the 2020 season, finishing 20 years with first the Chargers and then the Saints. He is a Super Bowl champion, 13-time Pro Bowler, two-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year and he's a member of the Saints Hall of Fame.

Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

