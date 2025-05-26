Kstate

ESPN Revisits Forgotten Part Of Kansas State Coach Chris Klieman's Career

Shandel Richardson

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas State Wildcats head coach Chris Klieman celebrates after defeating the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Kansas State's Chris Klieman has received plenty of recognition for coaching.

Many forget he was also a standout on the playing field. An ESPN article gave fans a reminder of Klieman used to do. He was listed among the top coaches who are former players.

Here's what the article said: "Klieman played college ball at Northern Iowa. He was a three-time all-conference defensive back for the Panthers and earned four letters with the program. Klieman helped the team to conference titles in 1987 and 1990, and two FCS playoff wins in 1987."

Klieman was on the "small-school standouts" llst. He was joined by the likes of Brian Kelly (LSU), Dan Lanning (Oregon) and Mike Norvell (Florida State).

Klieman has made a bigger imprint as a coach. Last year he led the Wildcats to a 9-4 record, defeating Rutgers in the Rate Bowl. Since taking over for legend Bill Snyder, Klieman is 48-28. The Wildcats have won at least eight games in five of his six seasons.

Before Kansas State, Klieman had much success at North Dakota State. He led the program to a 69-6 record, winning four FCS championships. Kansas State is poised for yet another solid season. They return quarterback Avery Johnson and running back Dylan Edwards, who is entering his first season as the featured player.

Shandel Richardson
