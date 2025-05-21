K-State Basketball Adds Another Transfer to Growing 2025 Class
Kansas State coach Jerome Tang is making moves on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal. A day after received a commitment from Casper College center Stephen Osei, the Wildcats added Bowling Green transfer Marcus Johnson. 6-foot-7, 265-pound forward Marcus Johnson.
Johnson entered the transfer portal on March 18 after averaging 16.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists while shooting at 43 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from the arc.
Johnson scored double figures in 26 of 32 games last season. He led the team in games scoring over 20 points with 13. The sample size of Johnson against Power Five competition is small, but he had 23 points against Michigan State.
Johnson made five three-pointers in four different games last season. He will serve as a good piece to help replace some of the output by Brendan Hausen, who transferred to Iowa.
Johnson set the Bowling Green record for free throw percentage in a season at 89.9 percent. He was also the only player to start in all 32 games.
Johnson joins fellow Mid-American Conference standout Nate Johnson from Akron in the K-State five-member transfer class.
Kansas State is close to rebuilding after losing seven players to the transfer portal. With additions through the portal and recruiting, the roster now sits at 11 players.
