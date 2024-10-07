ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. Already Putting Travis Hunter On Par With Some NFL Greats
This year's rookie receiver class ranks among the best in NFL history.
It included Marvin Harrison Jr., Keon Coleman and Malik Nabers but ESPN analyst thinks Colorado's Travis Hunter is just as talented. While speaking on First Draft, Kiper said Hunter has similar talent.
"I don't think he takes a backseat to anybody," Kiper said. "I wanna see the year play out, we're still early."
No. 18 Kansas State (4-1) faces Hunter and the Buffaloes, who are coached by Deion Sanders. Hunter has 46 catches for 561 yards and six touchdowns this season. The Buffaloes are 4-1, with the lone loss to Nebraska.
What puts Hunter so high on NFL draft boards is he's also a standout cornerback. He has 13 tackles and two interceptions this season.
"As a corner, he's dynamic," Kiper said. "He's lock down. He just mirrors those receivers as a receiver. He knows what they're doing."
The two-way element has Kiper comparing him to the likes of Champ Bailey and Charles Woodson, who are both in the Hall of Fame. They are arguably two of the best defenders in history. Hunter, who K-State coach Chris Klieman calls the potential No. 1 pick next spring, should provide a unique challenge for the Wildcats because of his versatility.
"Travis Hunter is a baller in every sense of the game," Kiper said. "... He's kind of a special, unique guys like Champ Bailey was and Charles Woodson
