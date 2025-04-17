Ex-Kansas State Hoops Star Makes Decision Regarding Future
After a five season college basketball career, Kansas State's David N'Guessan officially declared for the 2025 NBA Draft via Instagram on Thursday morning.
"Kansas State has been great for me and I'm glad that I can say that I left everything out there and gave my all to this program, and it returned the favor by turning me into the player I am today," said N'Guessan in his Instagram post. "It has been a dream of mine since a little kid. When I moved from the Netherlands to the United States I had a clear vision and dream, and I am proud to see how far I have come. With that being said, I'll be declaring for the 2025 NBA draft."
N'Guessan played three seasons for the Wildcats after transferring from Virginia Tech. In his final season, N'Guessan posted career highs in points, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals, minutes, double-digit scoring games and field goals made and attempted.
N'Guessan led the Wildcats last season across seven statistics, including points, points per game, field goals made, field goal percentage, total rebounds and free throws made and attempted. N'Guessan also saw a single game career high in rebounds with 17 against TCU. Last season he set the school record for single-season field goal percentage shooting at a 64.4 percent clip and led the Big 12 in field goal percentage. N'Guessan also holds the Kansas State career field goal percentage record shooting 63.6 percent.
In 2022-23, he helped the Widlcats reach the Elite 8 by averaging 19.4 minutes, 6.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, shot 70.6 percent (77-109) from the field and 5-10 from beyond the arc in 29 games.
