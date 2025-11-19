2026 NBA Draft Big Board: One Freshman Rises Among Talented Class in First Two Weeks
The race to the much anticipated 2026 NBA draft is on, as NBA scouts and decision-makers have crisscrossed the country in the opening weeks of the college hoops season to get eyes on a freshman class that could be one of the best in recent memory. Plenty will change in the coming weeks as teams get a better sense for these prospects in their college environments, but here’s an early look at where things stand in a draft that could reshape the league with multiple franchise-level talents at the top.
1. Darryn Peterson, Kansas
Peterson is the early leader to go No. 1 in this phenomenal class, though scouts were no doubt disappointed he was unable to play in a much anticipated showdown with Cameron Boozer in the Champions Classic on Tuesday as he nurses a lingering hamstring injury. That said, he did show well in his first big test earlier this season at North Carolina, scoring an efficient 22 points despite having defenders draped all over him. He looks like the type of guard that a franchise could build around, with elite shotmaking ability, an impressive understanding of space and angles, and continued development as a playmaker for others.
2. AJ Dybantsa, BYU
Dybantsa had a rough first 25 minutes against UConn in a heavily scouted showdown over the weekend, but exploded in the game’s final 15 minutes to finish with an efficient 25 points. Those types of spurts show why Dybantsa is generally believed to have the highest ceiling of the top prospects in this loaded class, with the ability to take over the game with his scoring ability at all three levels when at his best. Decision-makers debating him, Peterson and Boozer will want to see Dybantsa make a more consistent impact on the game when not scoring and knock down threes at a higher clip, but those are relative nitpicks when being compared to two other elite prospects.
3. Cameron Boozer, Duke
As expected, Boozer has had an unbelievably productive start to his college season at Duke, averaging 21.6 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists in the early going. He delivered his typical production against Kansas on Tuesday, recording 18 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. That said, he struggled some to finish around Kansas’s length, something that also popped up in Duke’s other high-major win against Texas. Boozer’s statistical profile is likely to have him jumping off the screen to NBA analytics departments, but teams have to weigh whether Boozer (the least physically gifted of the elite prospects) has the All-NBA ceiling Peterson and Dybantsa have.
4. Nate Ament, Tennessee
Ament seems to be settling in nicely in Knoxville, Tenn., establishing himself as the Vols’ leading scorer through four games. He has shown some nice flashes (albeit against weaker competition) of using his size and length to get to the rim and draw contact, something teams will be tracking throughout the season to see whether he profiles more as a shooter or scorer at the next level. Playing tougher competition at the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas next week should teach us more.
5. Caleb Wilson, North Carolina
Wilson has quickly endeared himself to the North Carolina faithful with the energy and emotion he plays with, traits that will also move the needle with NBA decision-makers. Wilson is the type of player who finds ways to produce without much being scripted for him, flying around for putback dunks, transition buckets and highlight-reel blocks in addition to a continually expanded offensive game in the half court. He’s quite the consolation prize for teams that miss out on a top pick in this draft.
6. Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville
Brown is an electrifying playmaker who made an early statement with his 29 points against Kentucky in a rivalry win last week. He’s shooting nearly 70% from two, a positive early sign for a smaller guard whose finishing around the rim will be critical to hitting his ceiling as a prospect. Add in his elite off-dribble shooting and pick-and-roll playmaking, and you have a potential long-term starting point guard at the next level.
7. Koa Peat, Arizona
Peat’s dominant display in Arizona’s opener against Florida may still be the most impressive prospect performance of the season to date. Teams will have somewhat polarizing opinions on a somewhat undersized, non-shooting power forward, but the sheer power and physicality Peat plays with as well as his blossoming feel for the game give him a stable baseline to build off of as a prospect.
8. Dame Sarr, Duke
Sarr has taken well to college basketball thus far after coming over from Barcelona, settling in as a starter for Duke and flashing his defensive versatility in the process. He’s also off to a solid start spacing the floor, a key indicator for his pro translation as a potential 3-and-D ace. He made a relatively positive impression against Kansas with his defensive energy and feel for the game in spite of an unimpressive six-point, four-rebound stat line.
9. Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky
Quaintance is still working his way back from a late-season ACL tear at Arizona State last season, but will have scouts flocking to Lexington, Ky., once he returns as college basketball’s best rim protector. He has elite tools with a near 7' 5" wingspan and freakishly large hands. Despite being a sophomore, he is one of the youngest draft prospects in this class having turned 18 this summer.
10. Chris Cenac, Houston
Cenac seems ahead of schedule early on at Houston, posting 18 points and nine rebounds vs. Auburn in his first big test as a college player. While still raw, Cenac has elite size and length, can make catch-and-shoot threes and has shown the type of motor scouts were hoping to see so far at Houston. There may be bumps along the way, but Cenac seems to be positioning himself to be a top-10 pick early on.
11. Tounde Yessoufou, Baylor
Yessoufou is off to a solid start at Baylor, showcasing his impressive scoring and defensive chops with the Bears off to a 3–0 start. He’s a bit of a tweener positionally, lacking the on-ball wiggle or consistency as a shooter to be a shooting guard but undersized as a three or four type at the next level. But players with his physical tools, defensive upside and scoring pedigree don’t tend to last long on draft night.
12. Hannes Steinbach, Washington
Steinbach has been on a steady upward trajectory for a while now, dominating the FIBA U19 World Cup with Germany this summer and continuing that with a strong start at Washington. He’ll have to continue to prove to scouts his ability to move his feet on the perimeter, but his dominance of the glass and skill level on the offensive end is a strong starting point.
13. Karim López, New Zealand Breakers
López has established himself as a valuable rotation piece for the New Zealand Breakers in the NBL, shooting a career-best mark from three and adding value as a connector and versatile defender. His ceiling may not be as high as some of the lottery-level prospects in this class, but he may be more prepared to add immediate value to an NBA organization.
14. Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan
Compared to the outsized expectations, Lendeborg has gotten off to a slightly slow start at Michigan as he battles a hand injury and looks to find his footing in Dusty May’s offense. His size, versatility and physicality make him a lottery contender though, especially if he turns the corner early in Ann Arbor, Mich.
15. Braylon Mullins, UConn
Mullins has yet to suit up for UConn after injuring his ankle in the preseason, though he should be back sometime in the coming weeks with a chance to immediately be one of the best shooters in college basketball. Kon Knueppel’s early success with the Hornets lays out a clear NBA path for Mullins, though Knueppel was a bit more advanced as a ballhandler and playmaker at this stage in his development.
16. Neoklis Avdalas, Virginia Tech
After going through the NBA draft process a year ago, Avdalas enrolled at Virginia Tech with eyes on proving himself as an on-ball playmaker. So far, so good. While he still has work to do proving he can consistently create space off the dribble, his size, passing chops and shotmaking ability make him an intriguing prospect beginning in the late lottery.
17. Isaiah Evans, Duke
When Evans gets hot from deep, watch out. The lanky wing is an inferno when he gets rolling from distance, capable of getting his shot off against just about any defense and making difficult shots on the move. He was Duke’s most consistent offensive weapon against Kansas and helped the Blue Devils grind out a win after a slow start. His energy as a cutter and mover without the ball will also be valued at the next level.
18. Labaron Philon, Alabama
Philon has made the sophomore leap many expected from him after coming back to Alabama. While undersized and inconsistent from deep, Philon’s lightning-quick first step and pace that he plays with are among the best in the class.
19. Bennett Stirtz, Iowa
Stirtz has continued his dominance of every level of college hoops with a strong start at Iowa, playing a highly efficient brand of basketball in Ben McCollum’s system through four games. He’s not especially big nor especially athletic, but his elite shooting stroke, advanced floater game and command of the game in ball screens give him a pathway to a long NBA career.
20. Darius Acuff, Arkansas
Players like Acuff, Philon and other small guards like Braden Smith and Tahaad Pettiford will be compared to one another regularly throughout the process. Acuff has plenty going for him, showing clear dynamic shotmaking talent and possessing a muscular build at 6' 3". That said, it’s hard to draft him in the lottery unless you believe he’ll blossom into a starting-level PG in the NBA.
21. Thomas Haugh, Florida
Haugh has taken a big leap in his first year as a starter in Gainesville, Fla., averaging 19 points per game after moving to play on the wing as a junior. He generates buckets even without plays being called for him thanks to his hustle, and his processing speed on both ends makes him a potentially highly valuable role player at the next level.
22. Meleek Thomas, Arkansas
Thomas hasn’t shot the ball great early on, but his numbers through five games at Arkansas otherwise are impressive. His speed and change of direction with the ball in his hands pops on film, and he has shown more flashes as a playmaker than some evaluators expected.
23. Zuby Ejiofor, St. John’s
Every year, a few veteran college stars emerge as late first-rounders. Ejiofor is a candidate in 2026 as he continues to assert himself as one of the best bigs in college basketball. He plays unbelievably hard, has high impact as a defender and has continued to make strides offensively in his four-year college career.
24. Kingston Flemings, Houston
Flemings is off to a dynamic start at Houston, playing well in the team’s three opening buy-game wins before breaking out with 22 points and seven assists vs. Auburn on Sunday. While undersized, he’s off to an elite start as a finisher at the rim (23-for-29 from two through four games) and has taken on significant playmaking responsibilities from Milos Uzan already. He could play his way into lottery considerations when all is said and done.
25. Joseph Tugler, Houston
The best defender in college basketball is Tugler, whose freakish 7' 6" wingspan and elite mobility on the perimeter gives him a chance to be an elite role player at the next level. How he fits offensively could depress his draft stock, though he has a larger role on that end this season at Houston which should give him chances to show growth there.
26. Nik Khamenia, Duke
Khamenia is a polarizing prospect, possessing an intriguing combo of size, feel for the game and shooting ability but lacking some athletic pop. He’s still finding his footing as a role player around Boozer and a loaded crop of wings at Duke, but there’s certainly a world in which he ends up as a one-and-done.
27. Dash Daniels, Melbourne United
Dash has many of the same positives and negatives as a prospect as his older brother Dyson, now with the Hawks. His defensive upside is elite, but he has really struggled offensively both with the Australian national team this summer and early in his season in the NBL. He won’t turn 18 until next month and it seems possible he might need another year of seasoning, but his talent and pedigree will keep him on NBA radars for now.
28. Cameron Carr, Baylor
Carr is off to a scorching shooting start at Baylor, looking like the tantalizing 3-and-D prospect who’s had scouts intrigued since he enrolled at Tennessee a few seasons ago. Players with his length, frame and shotmaking ability usually don’t make it out of the first round.
29. Aday Mara, Michigan
Once thought of as a lottery-level one-and-done prospect in 2024, Mara seems to have finally put it all together after transferring to Michigan. His performance against Wake Forest last week was incredibly compelling, dominating the game at both ends with his rim protection, play finishing and passing.
30. Keaton Wagler, Illinois
Wagler has emerged as a potential one-and-done after being ranked the No. 150 high school player in his class, impressing scouts with his positional size, feel for the game and craftiness. It’s quite possible he’ll opt for a second year in Champaign, Ill., where he’d profile as a likely star rather than the role player he is on this year’s old Illini team, but he has NBA scouts intrigued and could play his way into being a first-rounder after just one college season.
31. Sergio De Larrea, Valencia
32. Braden Smith, Purdue
33. JT Toppin, Texas Tech
34. Patrick Ngongba II, Duke
35. Dwayne Aristode, Arizona
36. Miles Byrd, San Diego State
37. Alex Condon, Florida
38. Darrion Williams, NC State
39. Morez Johnson Jr., Michigan
40. Tahaad Pettiford, Auburn
41. Karter Knox, Arkansas
42. Tomislav Ivišić, Illinois
43. Kylan Boswell, Illinois
44. Magoon Gwath, San Diego State
45. Christian Anderson, Texas Tech
46. Tucker DeVries, Indiana
47. Paul McNeil, NC State
48. Dailyn Swain, Texas
49. Alex Karaban, UConn
50. Kohl Rosario, Kansas
More NBA from Sports Illustrated
Listen to SI’s NBA podcast, Open Floor, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.