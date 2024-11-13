Ex-Kansas State QB Will Howard Chronicles Contrasts Between Big Ten, Big 12
Ohio State quarterback Will Howard has completely adapted to his new environment since transferring from Kansas State this past offseason.
Howard has the Buckeyes rolling toward a College Football Playoff berth and Big Ten title with three games remaining, including a date with the Indiana Hoosiers in Columbus a week from Saturday.
Speaking to the media ahead of Ohio State's game against Northwestern this Saturday in Chicago, Howard pulled back the curtain on how his game has improved from playing in the Big 12 vs. the Big Ten. Howard's lone loss this season came against now-ranked No.1 Oregon last month, 32-31. Both teams could wind up in the Big Ten title game by finishing the month unbeaten.
"I think a lot of it is coaching and the way I've been taught here," Howard said. "Something coach [Brian] Kelly has emphasized with me since I've got here, man, is just completions. And how many completions are out there on the field where it's just easy [to throw the ball]. Just take 'em. I feel like a lot of the times in my career at Kansas State, I was trying to force things in windows or I didn't really need to [throw]. Just check-downs all over the field and getting the ball to [TreVeyon Henderson] or Gee [Scott Jr.] or 'Q' in the flat and letting them run for 6-to-12 yards."
Howard acknowledged remaining part of the Heisman Trophy conversation alongside Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel and Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty. Despite that, he is focused on ensuring his team is in the best position to win.
"I try not to think about that stuff," Howard said. "I'm not worried about it. As long as we're winning football games and the Buckeyes are scoring points, I'm happy. I kinda think all that stuff takes care of itself, and if you focus too much on individual accolades, things get cloudy."
Kansas State hosts Arizona State this Saturday, attempting to remain in College Football Playoff contention.
