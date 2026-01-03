Wildcats set to host SEC defensive back for weekend visit



MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State is set to host former Arkansas defensive back Keshawn Davila for a visit this weekend, according to a report.

After one season with the Razorbacks, the former JUCO All-American opted to enter the transfer portal following the hiring of new Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield.

He played in all 12 games, recording just two tackles and a pair of pass breakups. The former No. 1 JUCO cornerback will have two years remaining at his next school.

Arkansas CB transfer Keshawn Davila is set to visit Kansas State on Jan. 3.



Was the No. 1 JUCO CB in the country last cycle.

Davila was highly sought after out of East Mississippi Community College with offers from Iowa, Florida, Michigan State, Utah, Arizona State and Virginia Tech.

During the 2024 season, he took official visits to Iowa, Virginia Tech, Arizona State and Michigan State.

The 6-foot-1, 165 pound cornerback is the No. 521 ranked transfer available and No. 59 at his position, according to 247Sports.

One factor in Davila’s recruitment that helps K-State tremendously is that it recently hired his former position coach Marcus Woodson to the staff last week. Woodson spent the previous three seasons at Arkansas with mixed results each year.

Keep an Eye On

Another name to watch linked to the Wildcats is Louisiana running back Bill Davis. He is reportedly trying to schedule a visit to Manhattan very soon but will be at Virginia Tech Jan. 3. Davis rushed for 739 yards and six touchdowns in 2025.

Louisiana Ragin Cajuns running back Bill Davis carries the ball against Texas State during the 2025 season. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 5-foot-9, 225 pound tailback is ranked as the No. 709 ranked transfer in the portal and No. 61 at his position, according to 247Sports.

With a handful of losses along the defensive line, Kansas State must find a slew of capable athletes to fill the trenches.

The Wildcats will welcome Gardner-Webb (FCS) defensive tackle De'Arieun Hicks to town Saturday. He recorded 21 tackles and 4.5 for a loss last season for the Bulldogs.

The 6-foot-4, 285 pound lineman is expected to take a trip to Iowa State on Monday.

Defensive coordinator Jordan Peterson has his eyes set on Miami (OH) safety transfer Koy Beasley. He recorded over 50 tackles and an interception this fall and will be in town Jan. 4-5.

Kansas defensive back coach Jordan Peterson helps oversee stretching at the start of practice Thursday morning at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

As a recruit, Beasley was ranked as the No. 127 ranked player in the country for the 2025 class, No. 9 among safeties and No. 6 player in Ohio by 247Sports. He hasn’t received a portal ranking at this point.

Cal Poly offensive lineman Charlie Adams has received plenty attention since entering the transfer portal. The 6-foot-3, 310 pound tackle didn’t allow a single sack as a sophomore.

Adams is the No. 1100 ranked transfer available and No. 78 at his position, per 247Sports.

Louisiana Tech linebacker Mekhi Mason enjoyed a highly productive 2025 season for the Bulldogs. He was an All-Conference USA selection after recording 68 tackles and 14.5 for a loss this season.

Mason is the No. 362 ranked transfer available and No. 21 among linebackers in the portal, according to 247Sports.

Bowling Green freshman linebacker Caden Marshall is expected to visit the Wildcats beginning Wednesday, Jan. 7.

Kansas State will get Bowling Green LB transfer Caden Marshall on campus for an official visit January 7th-8th.https://t.co/MZNYh2dhqL pic.twitter.com/pYvbydz5tu — Allen Trieu (@AllenTrieu) January 2, 2026

Marshall played in eight games this season while recording 38 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack and three pass break-ups.

