Ex-Kansas State QB Will Howard Details Difficult Convo With Chris Klieman Last Year
Last November Ohio State quarterback Will Howard made one of the toughest decisions of his life.
He had a meeting with the Kansas State coaching staff about his future with the Wildcats. It was either stay in Manhattan to compete with Avery Johnson, who coach Chris Klieman was already leaning toward, or go elsewhere.
He chose the latter, which has landed him one victory from the national championship. On Monday, Howard leads the Ohio State Buckeyes against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the title game in Atlanta.
“We both knew it was kind of the way it was going to be,” Howard told USA TODAY Sports. “No ill intent on either side.”
Howard, who was named Offensive MVP in the Sugar Bowl victory against Texas last week, said it was tough to leave because of the success he had at K-State. He led it to a Big 12 title. But more importantly, it was breaking free from the relationships he built in Manhattan. He remains friends with Johnson and several other players but the toughest part was saying goodbye to Klieman.
“I’m not going to lie, that was not an easy conversation (with Klieman),” Howard said. “I love Kansas State, and my boys there. Love everything about it. But it didn’t take long for me to realize how unique Ohio State is, and what we could be this season.”
