Kansas State's Avery Johnson Checks In High On ESPN Rankings
Many would agree quarterback Avery Johnson is the key to the success for the Kansas State Wildcats football team. Johnson is the head of the favorite to win the Big 12 conference title this season.
ESPN only added to the hype when it listed Johnson as No. 33 most important player in college football. He was the highest-rated Big 12 player on the list.
Here's what the article wrote about Johnson: "The Wildcats don't need a big-time, blue-chip quarterback to win a lot of games. Kansas State's three straight nine- or 10-win seasons (and 2022 Big 12 title) are a testament to that. But it sure would feel like a waste if the Wildcats didn't do something particularly impressive when they had a blue-chipper from their own backyard. Johnson, a top-100 prospect and product of Maize, Kansas, was fun if predictably mistake-prone in 2024, but if he phases out some of the errors and maximizes the big plays, K-State's ceiling is higher than 10 wins."
Last year Johnson led the Wildcats to a 9-4 record, including a victory against Rutgers in the Rate Bowl. It was his first year as the starter, so expectations have risen. The Wildcats are predicted to win the conference by just about every publication, making them a favorite to make the College Football Playoff.
While most of the pressure falls on Johnson, he has plenty of help. The Wildcats also have running back Dylan Edwards, who steps in for the departed D.J. Giddens (Indianapolis Colts).
TALENTED FRESHMAN DEALING WITH INJURY
Kansas State freshman Linkon Cure is the most anticipated recruit in school history. His debut has been put on hold because of an apparent minor injury. Thus far, Cure is limited in preseason drills but should be ready by the start of the season.
Despite the setback, Wildcats coach Jeff Wells is impressed by what he has seen from Cure.
"Linkon is doing a nice job," Wells said. "It's really tough, generally, for a freshman to come in. There's a lot of things we do at the tight end position. There's a lot of different skills sets that they're going to do physically and there's a lot of different assignments they got to learn."
