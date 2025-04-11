Ex-Kansas State QB Will Howard Ultra Confident Entering NFL Draft
Quarterback Will Howard set the record for career touchdown passes at Kansas State before he departed for Ohio State.
In his one season, he led the Buckeyes to a national title while throwing for 4,010 and 35 touchdowns Despite being the last quarterback standing last season, he is still not projected as first round pick. Some analysts believe he could be on the board on Day 3.
Still, Howard has the confidence. He recently called himself the best quarterback in the draft.
"I believe I'm the best quarterback in this class," Howard told ESPN. "I think there's unbelievable talent. But if you're going to be a competitor, at the end of the day, you have to have that belief in yourself, and I think that's what helps me get through those adverse times.
Howard's NFL prospect grade came in at 5.90. The league gives that score the description of "average back up." It ranks No. 10 among the quarterbacks in this years draft. Some of the names Howard ranks behind are Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart and Kyle McCord, the man he replaced at Ohio State.
Howard has relied on his mental toughness to get him through the harder times of his career.
"You've got to be able to deal with it, and it's the mentally tough people that are able to overcome those things," Howard said. "I think in my career I've just had to do that over and over again, and I've realized it's a never-ending cycle."