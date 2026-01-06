MANHATTAN, Kan. — In an offseason filled with transfer portal movement, roster reshuffling, and staff changes across college football, Kansas State has chosen continuity at a critical position.

Head coach Collin Klein announced on Monday, Jan. 5, that Brian Lepak will remain on staff and transition back into his familiar role as the Wildcats’ tight ends coach for the upcoming season. Lepak enters his sixth overall season with the program in 2026.

Kansas State Homecoming to the Tight End Room

Although Lepak spent the 2025 season guiding the offensive line, his return to the tight ends room marks a reunion with the position group he helped elevate from 2022 through 2024. During that stretch, Kansas State’s tight ends became one of the most productive units in the country.

The clearest example of Lepak’s impact is Ben Sinnott. Under Lepak’s guidance, Sinnott developed into a complete tight end and ultimately became a second-round NFL Draft selection. Chosen No. 53 overall by the Washington Commanders, Sinnott became the highest-drafted tight end in Kansas State history

In 2024, Kansas State placed two tight ends on the All-Big 12 list for the first time since 1997. Garrett Oakley earned second-team honors, while Will Swanson received honorable mention recognition. That same season, Lepak’s tight end unit led the nation with 13 touchdown receptions.

Lepak’s importance to the program was further reinforced during the 2025 season. That's when he successfully transitioned to coaching the offensive line. Under his direction, Kansas State’s front delivered one of the most productive rushing seasons in school history.

The Wildcats averaged 5.09 yards per carry, the fifth-highest mark the program has ever recorded. Lepak’s unit helped produce a school-record three rushing plays of at least 75 yards, including an 80-yard run in a historic performance against Utah. In that same game, Kansas State rushed for a school-record 472 yards, breaking a program mark that had stood for 71 years.

Individually, Joe Jackson delivered a historic performance. He rushed for a school-record 293 yards to surpass Darren Sproles’ long-standing single-game record set in 2004.

A Rare Blend of Football and Academic Excellence

The working relationship between Collin Klein and Brian Lepak is a major reason this move carries so much significance. The two previously worked closely together at Kansas State from 2021 through 2023. During which time the Wildcats consistently ranked among the nation’s leaders in rushing efficiency and pass protection.

With Lepak back coaching tight ends, Kansas State preserves the blueprint that produced Ben Sinnott and sustained elite production at the position. The current room offers plenty of promise, led by Garrett Oakley. Broke the school record for career receiving touchdowns by a tight end during the 2025 season.

After football, Lepak earned a law degree from the University of Oklahoma College of Law in 2014 and was admitted to the Oklahoma Bar Association the same year. He also holds degrees in accounting and finance from the OU Price College of Business. That rare combination of football knowledge and academic achievement helped earn him Big 12 Tight Ends Coach of the Year honors from Our Coaching Network in 2023.

