Fans React To Kansas State QB Avery Johnson Taking Mid-Game Selfie Vs. Colorado
Colorado coach Deion Sanders was known for his style and flare during his playing days in the NFL.
Even the flashy "Neon Deion" was perhaps outdone by Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson. He caused a stir on social media when he took a selfie with a fan in the middle of Saturday's win against the Buffaloes.
A fan handed his phone to Johnson, who was on the sideline. Johnson then took a quick picture before refocusing on the game.
ESPN play-by-play announcer Mark Jones said, "Now, that's a quarterback of the people right there. Avery Johnson, getting a selfie with a fan."
Johnson led the Wildcats to a 31-28 victory in Boulder, helping them improve to 5-1. He threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns while running for another.
Johnson also clapped at those who doubted the Wildcats going into the matchup. He took to social media, throwing shade at a group of analysts who picked the Buffaloes.
The photo showed a shot of ESPN's College Gameday, where all five of the analysts chose the Buffaloes to upset K-State. On top of that, Johnson had Sanders' song, Perfect Timing, playing over the Instagram story.
Considering the lack of a spotlight on the Wildcats, it's nice to see Johnson getting involved in some trash talk. Meanwhile, the 4-2 Buffaloes are arguably the most talked about team in the nation.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
