As Kansas State football prepares for a new defensive era in the Big 12, the Wildcats are leaning heavily on experience and familiarity. On Monday, Dec. 22, the program officially announced the hiring of Nick Toth as its new linebackers coach. With 25 years of experience across multiple Power Five conferences, Toth arrives in Manhattan ready to steady a key position group.

A Strategic Hire for Defensive Continuity Inside the Kansas State

Nick Toth, pronounced TOETH, hiring reflects a deliberate effort to strengthen continuity within the Kansas State defensive staff. Toth reunites with defensive coordinator Jordan Peterson. He is a coach who previously worked alongside at Texas A&M from 2010 to 2011 and later at Fresno State from 2012 to 2016.

The timing of the hire is significant. With Des Purnell graduating and Austin Romaine entering the transfer portal, the Wildcats’ linebacker room is in a rebuilding phase. Toth’s background coaching all three levels of the defense, including seven seasons as a defensive coordinator, positions him as a stabilizing force capable of guiding both young players and emerging leaders.

Toth joins Kansas State after four highly productive seasons at Air Force. And he most recently coached safeties and took over defensive play-calling duties during the second half of the 2025 season.

His impact in Colorado Springs was immediate. In 2024, Air Force led the Mountain West in total defense, allowing just 341.9 yards per game. That same unit ranked third nationally in first-down defense and 27th in passing defense.

The year prior, Toth played a central role in the development of safety Trey Taylor. He went on to win the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back in 2023.

A Coach Built for Postseason Success

Throughout his career, Toth has been part of 13 teams that reached bowl games or championship play. His versatility was especially evident during his time at UCF from 2018 to 2020. That's where he served as special teams coordinator.

In his first season with the Knights, UCF won the AAC Championship. He even earned a Fiesta Bowl berth, supported by special teams units that blocked multiple field goals and ranked among the nation’s most efficient.

Earlier, at Fresno State, Toth engineered one of the most dramatic defensive turnarounds in FBS history. The Bulldogs improved from nine takeaways in the previous season to 35 in his first year, a plus-26 swing. In 2013, Fresno State ranked sixth nationally in sacks and fourth in tackles for loss, un Toth’s emp.

A native of Cleveland, Ohio, and a former Ohio University player, Toth brings a disciplined, blue-collar approach to Kansas State. With a master’s degree in athletic administration and decades of coaching experience, he is well equipped for the demands of Big 12 football.

As Kansas State builds toward the 2026 season, Nick Toth’s focus will be clear. For a program with championship aspirations, his arrival represents a major step toward long-term defensive stability and success.

