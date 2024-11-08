Five-Star Kansas State 2025 Commit Linkon Cure Fails To Visit No. 1 Oregon
Kansas State tight end commit Linkon Cure may have reassured his loyalty to the Wildcats entering next season.
The five-star recruit was reportedly scheduled to visit Oregon this weekend before last-minute plans canceled the occasion altogether.
Rivals.com and 247 Sports shared that a winter storm warning caused Cure to postpone the trip late Thursday. He revealed the details in a text message to Ryan Wallace, which caused a stir on 'X' (formerly Twitter) amongst Kansas State, Oregon fans and other programs.
"I won't be able to make it," Cure wrote in a response to Wallace. "Interstate is closed until Saturday. God is sending a message!"
No. 1 Oregon hosts Maryland Saturday, which means fans traveling to and from the game might have difficulty similar to what Cure likely would have endured.
Fans Run Ramped Amidst Linkon Cure's Canceled Oregon Visit
Fans took to social media to share their reactions, which were mixed at best. However, a vast majority came to a concensus that maybe Cure has his mind made up as to where he wants to play college football.
Cure resides in Goodland, Kan., the state's No. 2 tight end. Cure holds offers outside of Kansas State and Oregon from Texas A&M, Kansas and Alabama. However, Crystal Ball projections see Cure leaning the Wildcats' direction 100 percent, according to his 247Sports profile.
It remains to be seen if his visit gets rescheduled, but even if it doesn't, it'll likely be a story Kansas State fans will marvel at if he decides to commit to coach Chris Klieman.
Kansas State is idle this weekend, resuming against Arizona State Nov. 16
Zain Bando is a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at zainbando99@gmail.com and on Instagram/'X' @zainbando99.
