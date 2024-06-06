Football Recruit Dalton Knapp Expected to Visit Kansas State On Friday
Late last week Dalton Knapp announced on his X account news that should excite followers of Kansas State football fans.
“After a great camp, I’m blessed to receive an offer from Kansas State University,” Knapp said on X.
Knapp, a 6-foot-5, 225-pound defensive end, is entering his senior season at All Saints Episcopal in Fort Worth, Texas. His play has generated interest from Oregon State, Houston, Kansas and Boise State.
Knapp is reportedly scheduled to make a visit at K-State on Friday.
The numbers Knapp put up his junior year, coupled with his size makes him a nice fit for many schools. He started in 12 games, recorded 43 tackles, including 27 solo tackles. Knapp forced two fumbles and also recovered two fumbles. In addition, he had two sacks.
With his experience, Knapp is poised to have a big season his senior year and that will likely cause interest in him to grow.
It’s great for the Wildcats that they have already made a good impression on Knapp.