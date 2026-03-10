Consensus 2026 Five-Star Prospect Caleb Holt Commits to Arizona

Consensus 2026 five-star shooting guard Caleb Holt has committed to Arizona.

Holt announced his decision on ESPN's First Take on Tuesday morning.

Holt, a 6'5" prospect out of Prolific Prep in Fort Lauderdale, has spent his high school career bouncing around as he's grown into one of the nation's top hoops recruits. He is a native of Alabama, and began his high school career playing for Buckhorn in New Market, before transferring to Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga. He is ending his college career at Prolific Prep where he has showcased his ability against some of the nation's top talent.

Arizona withstood a final charge in Holt's recruitment from Alabama, which was viewed as the primary threat to land Holt if the Wildcats didn't bring the commitment home due to being the premier program in the shooting guard's home state. Holt was also recruited hard by Houston, Kentucky and Providence. The Friars faded down the stretch after the school's decision to part ways with coach Kim English, who was aiming to land Holt as part of the program's rebuild.

Holt is ranked nationally as the No. 4 player in the 2026 class, and is viewed as the country's top shooting guard and top prospect from the basketball-rich state of Florida. He is the second commitment in Tommy Lloyd's '26 recruiting class, joining four-star shooting guard Cameron Holmes (Goodyear, Ariz.).

