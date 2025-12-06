Kansas State Football Welcomes Collin Klein as the Program’s 36th Head Coach

Kansas State football officially stepped into a new era. And the excitement was unmistakable inside Morgan Family Arena. The university introduced Collin Klein as the program’s 36th head coach. He turned a routine press conference into a celebratory moment that honored Kansas State’s past while embracing its future. Fans and supporters watched a beloved Wildcat return home, ready to lead the team he once starred for.

A Celebration of Kansas State Football's Collin Klein's New Direction

The ceremony opened with Kansas State President Richard Linton, followed by Athletic Director Gene Taylor. The tone was upbeat and forward-looking as Taylor took the stage with a humorous nod, joking that he once had the wrong number for Klein during the hiring process. He then described the emotional phone call when Chris Klieman told him he planned to retire. A decision that opened the door for the internal search that ultimately led straight to Klein.

Klieman’s absence at the event was intentional, allowing Klein to have the spotlight completely to himself as the new head of the program.

When Collin Klein stepped up to the lectern, he thanked the people who had shaped his journey. He started talking with Chris Klieman. He was the one who kept him on staff and promoted him. He continued mentoring him even after he left for Texas A&M.

His appreciation for Bill Snyder brought warmth, as he joked that Snyder created the Powercat before he was even born. He then sincerely credited him for the enormous impact he had on the program and on Klein personally.

Klein also thanked Mike Elko and the Texas A&M staff for helping him grow in every aspect of coaching. He acknowledged that leaving Manhattan was difficult. But he said the experience ultimately made him better and more prepared to return home.

Collin Klein’s Vision Brings Discipline, Resilience and a Higher Ceiling

Klein outlined his vision for the program, emphasising his goal to take Kansas State to a place it has never been before. He highlighted two core values that will define his coaching philosophy. The first is discipline and resilience, stressing that he wants a team that never quits under any circumstances. The second is culture-fit recruiting, meaning he plans to bring in players who fit Kansas State’s identity and possess an exceptional work ethic.

He also explained the demanding schedule he will maintain in the immediate future. Klein will spend his days in College Station finishing his obligations with Texas A&M. Then, he returns to Manhattan each night to dive straight into recruiting and staff-building. It was a clear example of the energy he is ready to pour into his new role.

During the media Q&A, Klein shared that he spoke with Coach Snyder over FaceTime before officially accepting the job, a moment that drew smiles from the crowd. He also hinted that he intends to hire a dedicated special teams coach. That is also a nod to Kansas State’s long-standing excellence in that area.

The event wrapped up with a joyful family photo session, featuring Klein, his wife, his children, and his father-in-law, K-State legend Gary Spani. The excitement continues as Klein will appear at the men’s basketball game against Seton Hall, marking his official return to the center of Wildcat Nation.

More from Kansas State On SI