Kansas State’s Desmond Purnell Lights Up K-Nation

Kansas State senior linebacker and Topeka native Desmond Purnell has been making waves, both on and off the field. After a career-defining performance against TCU, Purnell joined K-Nation this week to reflect on the moment. And that moment earned him one of the Big 12’s top weekly honors.
Purnell Reflects on Defensive Player of the Week Honor
Following his dominant outing against TCU, the Wildcat veteran was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week. It was a recognition that perfectly captured his impact and leadership on defense. During his appearance with 27 Sports Anchor Sydney Clark, Purnell opened up. He talks about his journey as a Wildcat, the team’s growing identity, and the excitement ahead of the Sunflower Showdown.
When asked about his emotions after being named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week, Purnell remained humble and said, "Just how fun was it to get a game like that and a win under your system? There? The team needed it. I thought it was great, great momentum for us as well. So I thought I was perfect."
Sydney Clark also asked him about the key to his standout defensive play. Purnell credited his consistency and commitment to his role. "Oh, just play my role to the best of my capabilities and help out the others around me. That's what I pride myself on," he said. The Topeka native and Hayden High School graduate has become a cornerstone of K-State’s defense. The athlete embodies the selfless, team-first attitude that defines the Wildcats’ identity.
Purnell’s Dominant Performance Against TCU
Purnell’s breakout game against TCU was one of the most complete defensive showings of his collegiate career. He recorded two interceptions, including a game-changing pick-six in the second quarter that helped swing momentum firmly toward Kansas State. Beyond the turnovers, he added five tackles, two tackles for loss, and a sack, proving he could impact every level of the defense.
Heading into the game, Purnell had already established himself as one of K-State’s most reliable defenders. He did it with 32 tackles on the year. However, against TCU, he elevated his play to another level. He produced highlight after highlight and solidified his reputation as a leader on the Wildcats’ defense.
Kansas State will travel to Lawrence on October 25 to face its in-state rival, the Kansas Jayhawks. After his performance against TCU, all eyes will be on Desmond Purnell to see if he can deliver another show-stopping performance when it matters most.
