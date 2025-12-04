College Football Conference Championship Week Best Bets (Bet the UNDER in the Big 12 Championship)
We have just a small slate of college football games to bet on this week with only nine conference championships set to take place before we enter the postseason. With that being said, that'll still enough game for us to try to make some money.
In this article, I'm going to break down my best bets for conference championship weekend, including a bet on a favorite, a total, and an underdog.
CFB Conference Championship Games Best Bets
- North Texas -2.5 (-110) vs. Tulane
- BYU vs. Texas Tech UNDER 49.5 (-110)
- Indiana +170 vs. Ohio State
AAC Championship Prediction
In this week's edition of First to Forde, I wrote about why North Texas to cover the short spread is one of my best bets for this weekend:
North Texas has been one of the best teams in the country by plenty of advanced analytics, including ranking eighth in net adjusted EPA per play. Tulane ranks just 46th in that metric. The North Texas offense has truly been elite, ranking first amongst all of college football in EPA per play and success rate. Considering the Tulane defense ranks 101st in opponent success rate, the Mean Green may just overwhelm the Green Wave.
Pick: North Texas -2.5 (-110)
Big 12 Championship Prediction
Tech Tech beat BYU by a final score of 29-7 earlier this season. Despite that being a low-scoring game, the total for the rematch is set at 49.5, so I'll once again bet the UNDER. Both teams have been better defensively than offensively this season, especially Texas Tech. The Red Raiders rank third in opponent EPA and fifth in opponent success rate. BYU ranks 33rd and 41st in those two respective categories.
Texas Tech has also allowed the second fewest points per game at 11.6, while BYU ranks 17th in that, allowing just 19.4. I don't know why the total is so high in this game, so give me the UNDER.
Pick: UNDER 49.5 (-110)
Big Ten Championship Prediction
In my upset picks article, I wrote about why I'm backing the underdog Hoosiers:
It's time to give Indiana the credit it deserves. I won't sit here and write that Indiana is the better team that deserves to be the favorite, but I think the Big Ten Championship is a true coin flip, so give me the underdog to win outright. The Hoosiers are just as good as the Buckeyes in virtually every single statistic, including ranking first and third in net adjusted EPA per play and third and fourth in net success rate. I believe in the Hoosiers to take down the defending national champions.
Pick: Indiana +170
Get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets when you create a new BetMGM Sportsbook account. Use our exclusive bonus code for BetMGM ‘SI1500’, make a minimum $10 deposit, and place your first bet. If you lose, you will receive your full wager back in the form of bonus bets.
Using the same code in MI, NJ, PA, or WV will unlock a ‘bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if you win’ offer.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!