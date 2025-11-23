Kansas State Social Media Reactions to their Loss to Utah
Kansas State almost pulled off a shocking win over No. 12 Utah but lost by a final score of 51–47, and the upset would have been very important for the Wildcats and may have preserved their season.
With K-State having lost, they need to beat their longtime rival, Colorado, in the last week of the regular season to have any chance of making a bowl game. The loss has the Wildcats in a high-pressure predicament for their last regular-season game.
Here is a look at the roller coaster of emotions during and after this game.
First, a look at how it was going for Kansas State in their game against Utah.
Fans were starting to say that Kansas State would win this game, but little did they know.
Then it all started to change for the Wildcats after that.
Kansas State's double-digit lead evaporates as the Utes connect on a long touchdown pass to make it a one-score game.
Then when Kansas State was looking to make a huge stop and get the ball back, this happened.
Then Utah takes the lead, with Kansas State having an opportunity for their offense to get the ball back.
Kansas State throws an interception to give Utah the victory.
Here now are the postgame reactions to the near upset of No. 12 ranked Utah.
Some fans thought the refs had a big influence on the outcome of the game.
Finally, the overall after-the-game reactions and social media posts.
Final thoughts on K-State's devastating loss to No. 12 Utah.
Going into the game, Kansas State had a record of five wins and five losses. After this loss, they are now 5-6. The last regular-season game against Colorado will decide if Kansas State becomes bowl-eligible.
Because Utah had the ball and K-State couldn't get a first down late in the fourth quarter, they were able to make a dramatic comeback and defeat the Wilcats to remain in the College Football Playoffs hunt, will K-State needs to defeat Colorado just to make it to a bowl game. It mostly happened when Utah scored a touchdown, which made the score 47–44. The K-State offense, which played so well for 80% of the game, was unable to do much in the last seven minutes of the game.
After K-State punted the ball, Utah moved down the field. On 4th-and-1, quarterback Devon Dampier ran for 59 yards, which set up the game-winning score with less than a minute left. The game was officially over when Avery Johnson was picked off on the Wildcats' last offensive possession.
This loss was awful because K-State did everything right on offense for the vast part of the game and had a big lead in the fourth quarter against a top-12 team. But Utah at home won thanks to a bad two-point conversion play and a surprising defense collapse late in the fourth quarter. There were a lot of chances that were lost, and it was devastating for Kansas State and its football program in more ways than one.
More from Kansas State On SI
Stay up to date with the Wildcats by bookmarking Kansas State On SI.